"I have heard that the game is coming back on April 11": Savitar comments on BGMI unban

On March 21, 2023, BGMI star and YouTuber Shaurya "Savitar" Gupta held a livestream on his channel where he played Battlegrounds with friends from the gaming community. During the broadcast, Savitar hinted at a potential unban date for the game.

The star mentioned that he has heard that the battle royale title will finally make a comeback to the Indian market on April 11. However, he also stated that he wasn't sure about the date.

His exact words were:

"I have heard that the game is coming back on April 11. However, I am not saying that it will be back on that exact day. I am just saying what I have heard."

Considering that Savitar has a huge fan following within the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming community, it's no shock that the youngster's comments garnered significant attention.

BGMI pro Savitar dismisses ongoing rumors regarding invites to official events

In the same livestream, Savitar went on to discuss the rumors regarding invites to upcoming BGMI events. According to the youngster, no team or player has received an invite from Krafton for any upcoming event.

He urged his fans to refrain from believing the fake news and highlighted how some people in the gaming community were trying to mislead fans by saying that they received invites to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party.

Savitar also stated that he would update his fans with the latest information. His exact statements were:

"No one has received a slot for any event. Don't think the rumors are true. Till now, there is no information about it. Those who are saying that they have received slots in upcoming events are lying. If I get to know something, I'll let you guys know about it."

Despite Savitar being optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, the game remains blocked on the digital storefronts of Apple and Google.

Esports enthusiasts and fans of BGMI all over India are still waiting for the title to be relisted in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, as of today (March 23), there has been no announcement from Krafton regarding when the BR game will receive new updates.

