"I have heard that the game is coming back very soon": BGMI pro Aman on the game's return

On March 5, 2023, renowned BGMI esports athlete and YouTuber Aman Jain organized a livestream on his channel where he played Valorant with his friends from S8UL and discussed several gaming-related topics. Among the subjects he spoke about was the highly anticipated comeback of Battlegrounds Mobile India to the Indian digital market in April 2023.

He mentioned that he cannot provide any leaks but confirmed that he has heard of Battlegrounds Mobile India returning to the Indian market soon. Aman highlighted how the speculation surrounding the game's comeback has kept fans buzzing with excitement over the last few months. He even opined that, based on Krafton's current actions, the latest news of BGMI's return may just be true.

Timestamp: 3:11

He said:

"There are no leaks but I have heard that the game is coming back very soon. There is a lot of speculation regarding this is going on in the community. The rumors have been spreading over the last 2-3 months, but looking at how things are going, the news of the game's return might be true."

Considering that Aman has a massive fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that his comments have accrued significant interest.

Aman urges fans to have fun in his streams while waiting for BGMI to return to the Indian market

Continuing on the same matter, Aman urged his fans to have fun playing other games while waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. He then mentioned how he will play the game once it comes back, which will lead to even more satisfaction.

"The game will be back soon. So in the meantime, let's have fun. We will have more fun when it returns and we will play together."

He also spoke about how he would continue to support and look after the current Team SouL lineup in the upcoming BGMI esports tournaments. He will join the esports scene when he feels the need to do so.

Later on in the same stream, he went on to answer a subscriber's question about why S8UL members prefer playing Valorant over New State Mobile.

In response, Aman mentioned that New State Mobile does not have streaming-friendly graphics. He said that they played the game and had fun on their own but avoided streaming the BR title for that reason. Instead, they stream Valorant, which looks good to viewers. Both the streamer and the audience get entertained that way.

Poll : 0 votes