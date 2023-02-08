"I have not left Hydra": BGMI star Wrath on being a part of Hydra Esports

On February 7, 2023, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Yashwant "Wrath" Patel discussed various topics while livestreaming on his channel. During the broadcast, he responded to a fan asking whether he was still a part of the crowd-favorite Hydra Esports clan.

Patel confirmed that he is still an integral part of Hydra Esports and said he was unavailable on YouTube since pre-Diwali, which is a considerable gap for a growing content creator. He also explained how he had supported his family during a difficult time with his father being hospitalized.

Regarding his current position in the organization, Wrath mentioned that he wants to remain a part of Hydra, but figures team owner Dynamo will have the final say.

Wrath's exact words were:

"I have not left Hydra. Back then, honestly, I was unavailable and could not create any content for Hydra. My dad was admitted to the hospital and I was looking after the family and doing household chores. I want to be in the organization, but since I have been inactive for so long, it's up to Dynamo to make the final decision. I cannot force someone to keep me in a place."

BGMI pro Wrath comments on being in touch with Hydra members and cites reasons for his inactivity

Continuing on the same topic, Wrath mentioned that he has been in touch with the Hydra members of late. He said that he spoke to Hrishav during the turn of the year. However, since he was with his mother and was driving at the time, he could not speak for a long time. He also added that he keeps on texting BGMI star Dynamo on WhatsApp.

During the same livestream, Wrath spoke about how he got involved in a fight with two miscreants before Diwali, who injured his father. He also mentioned that he had filed an FIR, which is still ongoing.

Wrath also apologized to his fans for being inactive for such a long time; however, throughout the stream, fans wholeheartedly welcomed him back.

The entire conversation regarding Wrath's position in Hydra Esports resulted from Dynamo's words, who mentioned in a livestream two weeks back that Wrath would be excluded from the organization due to inactivity.

Considering Wrath and Hydra Esports have one of the biggest fanbases in the BGMI gaming community, the content creator's recent comments have understandably led to considerable buzz amongst fans.

