"I don't have a lot of time to play the game": BGMI pro Dynamo cites reason for being unable to perform like before

On May 8, 2023, prominent Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant played the title live on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he responded to a viewer who asked him about the reason why he is unable to perform as well as he did before.

Dynamo replied that his transition from PC gaming to mobile gaming was difficult, and even though he has been playing on mobile for a while now, he struggles to find the time to grind and improve his skills. He cited a lack of confidence and mentioned that it was impossible for him to spend a lot of time playing the title.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Previously, I used to be a PC gamer, and now I play on mobile. There are a lot of problems that you face when you switch from PC gaming to mobile gaming. I have been playing on mobile for quite a while, but I don't have a lot of time to play the game. The multiple hours grind you guys expect, like some time after dinner or after office hours... I can't spend so much time. If I can give that amount of time, then other things will stop."

Dynamo is followed by millions and is considered a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, it is natural that his recent statements have generated considerable buzz among fans.

BGMI pro Dynamo urges a viewer to change his perspective

In the same livestream, the BGMI star was shocked to hear the viewer talk about him having attitude problems. Dynamo tried to confirm what he (the viewer) meant but then jokingly stated that he's had an attitude from his childhood days and that it couldn't be changed.

However, he also expressed his confusion and frustration at people who have never met him thinking negatively of him. The streamer then asked the viewer to remain open to changing his perspective.

Dynamo added (translated from Hindi):

"What attitude? Do you think I have more of an attitude now or is it less? I've had an attitude from my childhood days. I don't understand people who I talk to nicely never say this, but people who I have never met in my life think like this. If you can change your way of looking at things, you will see a different side of me altogether."

Although the game remains suspended, Dyanmo regularly streams BGMI on YouTube. Fans can tune into the streams to learn more about the title.

