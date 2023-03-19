"I really hope that once it is back it does not get banned again": Jonathan comments on latest BGMI unban news

On March 18, 2023, BGMI player and streamer Jonathan held a livestream on Rooter, where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and spoke about various mobile esports and gaming topics. During the live broadcast, he replied to a subscriber who asked him about his opinion regarding the latest news of the game getting unbanned for three months.

Jonathan urged his fans to wait until the game makes its official comeback to the digital storefronts. He also mentioned how he wishes that the title does not get banned again.

Speaking about his performance, the pro player highlighted that he would like to find his rhythm and use that to dominate the tournament lobbies by decimating every opponent.

His exact words were:

"First let it come back and I really hope that once it is back it does not get banned again. I would like to have a flow and in that I would decimate every player. That's what I want."

Millions of Battlegrounds Mobile India players and fans consider Jonathan a cult figure. Hence, it's no surprise that the star's recent statements have created a buzz.

BGMI pro Shadow amused about game's latest unban news

Jonathan's BGMI teammate, ShadowOG from GodLike Esports, who was also streaming the game on his YouTube channel, found the game's unban tenure amusing. He said that he could not decipher why the game will return for a mere three months despite its uncertain future.

ShadowOG also talked about how changes will be made to the in-game gore feature as the blood is already depicted in green. He wondered if it would be shown in white after the changes.

For those unaware, media house News 18 has published a report suggesting that the Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY) of the Indian government is considering lifting the ban on the Indian PUBG Mobile variant (BGMI) for a limited period of time.

Based on sources, Battlegrounds Mobile India might be unbanned from the digital application storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store) for three months.

Furthermore, another well-known publication has also reported that the popular Battle Royale title might return with some changes. These include a limit on hours of play, the removal of blood/gore featured in the game, and changes to the servers and other issues that led to its delisting from virtual stores on July 28, 2022.

