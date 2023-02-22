SouL Omega vs GodLike ShadowOG: Which IGL has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Sahil "Omega" Jakhar and Arjun "ShadowOG" Mandhalkar are two highly acclaimed BGMI esports IGLs and YouTubers with massive followings in the Indian gaming community.

While Omega leads Team SouL, ShadowOG is the current leader of GodLike Esports. The former led Team SouL to victory in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. Meanwhile, ShadowOG helped GodLike Esports to a second-place finish in the BGMI Masters Series LAN event.

As YouTubers, Omega currently boasts a subscriber count of 253k with over 29 million views. Meanwhile, ShadowOG presently has 84.2k subscribers with over 4 million views to his name.

Omega's BGMI ID and stats

Omega's ID can be found using the code 51280800308 or his IGN, SouLOmegàa. His in-game ID level is 67, reaching level 69 in Evoground matches.

To date, Omega has participated in 2619 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 328 matches (with a win ratio of 12.5%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 1354 matchups.

Omega managed to deal a total damage of 1939361.6 with an average damage of 740.5. He has a stunning F/D ratio of 4.44, outplaying 11636 enemies.

Omega has a commendable headshot percentage of 19.0 (with 2209 headshots). On average, the pro athlete survived 10.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

As of today, Omega's best performance was in a match where he had 34 finishes, with 5882 damage dealt in the process.

Shadow OG's ID and stats

To find ShadowOG's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, fans can use the code 5324377908 or his IGN, GodLShadowOG. The superstar's in-game ID level is 70. Meanwhile, he has reached level 55 in Evoground matches.

ShadowOG has competed in 5224 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has gotten hold of a chicken dinner in 583 matches (with a win ratio of 11.2%). The YouTuber and his teammates have reached the top 10 in 3120 matchups.

ShadowOG managed to deal a total damage of 2509648.0 with an average damage of 480.4. He has a reasonably low F/D ratio of 2.91, outplaying 15199 enemies.

The star player holds an impressive headshot percentage of 20.9 (with 3180 headshots). On average, the assaulter survived 8.8 minutes in every classic mode match.

ShadowOG's best performance in BGMI came in a match where he accrued 32 finishes, with 4292 damage dealt in the process.

Comparison

After glancing at GodLike ShadowOG and SouL Omega's career stats, we can see that the latter has the edge in squad mode and is better regarding both the K/D ratio and win rate. However, GodLike's IGL has played more matches and dealt more damage. Hence, his stats are a tad better in the long run.

It must be remembered that Omega is relatively new to the gaming scene. Hence, fans will also expect him to improve his stats in classic matches over time.

Disclaimer: Omega and ShadowOG's BGMI stats were recorded while penning this article. The stats are subject to change as they play more matches. Furthermore, Indian players must be aware that the title is currently suspended. Hence, they must abstain from playing it.

