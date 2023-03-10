"I was shocked when a guy threatened to throw acid on me": BGMI star Kaashvi on recent threats

During her March 9, 2023, livestream, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Kaashvi "Kaash" Hiranandini played Valorant with her friends from S8UL and discussed several gaming-related topics. Within the first few minutes of the broadcast, she brought up how she was threatened by a random highlight channel owner.

Kaashvi had previously announced that she would be putting strikes on highlight channels that were profiting off her content. She had no intention of retracting the strikes either. However, the BGMI sensation was shocked when a highlight channel owner threatened to harm her in retaliation. Keeping her cool, she stated that nobody should threaten someone like that.

"I have already informed not to create highlight videos because I will be putting strikes on them, no matter what you say. I was shocked when a guy threatened to throw acid on me. You cannot say that."

BGMI star Kaashvi might summon polics if she gets further threats

Kaashvi has a massive fan following in the BGMI gaming community, and her viewers were left shocked at the revelation. While talking about the situation, she remarked that the channel and its contents belong to her.

She then went on to talk about how she could summon the police with a single call, and they would soon be at her place to track down the miscreant. Giving a warning, she said that the person who threatened her would find themselves in a lot of trouble in that case. Highlight channel owners should respect her and not upload highlights without her consent.

She said:

"The channel and its content are mine. Moreover, when you try to threaten me, it will take me five minutes to call the police. The police station is close to my place. Once I inform them, you will be in trouble. Straight up, stop uploading videos from my stream."

Kaashvi reminded highlight channel owners that she would put a strike if they defamed her by taking content from her channel. She urged them to be responsible and stop uploading such videos and threats.

"You cannot threaten me like that. If your house runs on the money you make from uploading highlights, make sure you don't put highlights from my stream. If you defame me uploading a highlight, it becomes my duty to put a strike on that video."

With the BGMI YouTuber openly addressing such a grave matter, it remains to be seen if the highlight channel owners will finally respect her choice.

