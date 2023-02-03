"I have taken a break": Hector on leaving BGMI esports for New State Mobile

A few hours ago, on February 3, renowned BGMI and New State Mobile esports player Sohail "Hector" Shaikh organized a livestream where he played New State Mobile and discussed several topics. During the first few minutes of the live broadcast, he was seen replying to a subscriber who asked him whether he had permanently switched his game of choice to New State for his esports career.

Hector mentioned that he has only taken a break from playing Battlegrounds Mobile India scrims as no major tournament has been organized for the game since it was pulled from all the app stores. Meanwhile, he has been focused on New State Mobile, which is on a rapid rise, with a few tournaments lined up in the near future. He might make a comeback to BGMI esports after the tournaments are over.

His exact words were:

I have taken a break. There are two or three tournaments lined up and after that maybe I will go back to playing BGMI esports again. No tournament is going on for BGMI at the moment.

Hector comments on making a new lineup including BGMI pros for New State Mobile tournaments

In the recently concluded ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State Mobile LAN tournament, Hector led Team X Spark to a sixteenth-spot finish in the Grand Finals. However, Sarang's addition to the lineup after the conclusion of the tournament led Hector to part ways with the side.

Hector proceeded to mention how he has formed a new lineup for New State Mobile that includes MJ, Akshat, and Sensei and is grinding in the game regularly. However, the roster is yet to be finalized. He will update fans as and when it is done.

His exact statements were:

I have made a new team with pros like MJ, Akshat, and Sensei and we are grinding. However, nothing has been finalized.

He then went on to state how he enjoyed his time while playing the LAN event. He also highlighted how he, along with his new teammates, are required to put their backs into the game, which will help them dominate in future tournaments.

He added:

I had great fun in the LAN event. The game is amazing. We just need to grind a lot more. Once we do that, we will demolish other teams in upcoming tournaments.

Considering Hector and Team SouL have one of the largest fanbases in the Indian gaming community, his comments have naturally created a buzz amongst fans.

With an air of uncertainty prevailing around the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India to the app stores of Google and Apple, it remains to be seen whether Hector will make a comeback to play the game.

Poll : 0 votes