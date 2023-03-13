"I want to be like s1mple in esports and Dr DisRespect while streaming": BGMI star Scout chooses his idols

On March 3, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports pro and streamer Tanmay "Scout" Singh organized a YouTube livestream where he played Valorant alongside his friends from S8UL. During the broadcast, one of his followers asked him to choose between Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Tarik "tarik" Celik as someone he would like to idolize.

After thinking for a while, Scout mentioned that he wished to be like Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev and Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV aka Dr DisRespect at the same time. He acknowledged the fact that Shroud is a great influencer, but he would choose S1mple as his preferred esports athlete and Dr DisRespect as his ideal streamer.

His exact words were:

"I want to be like s1mple and at the same time, I want to be like Dr DisRespect in terms of streaming. Shroud is a very great inspiration for me, but I want to be like S1mple in esports and Dr Disrespect while streaming."

Scout is considered a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community, and hence, it's no shock that his remarks have accrued significant attention amongst fans.

BGMI pro Scout lauds Dr Disrespect on livestream

Continuing on the same matter, Scout spoke about how many content creators and streamers shout in order to become like Dr DisRespect. According to the BGMI pro, the iconic streamer has a professionalism and aura of his own.

Scout then highlighted how YouTubers create content that is baseless and how a random viewer, if shown their material, would instantly disregard it. He urged creators to be original in terms of their what they put out as it will help them garner a bigger audience.

His exact statements was:

"You cannot just shout and become Dr DisRespect. You need to have that vibe, that professionalism, that aura to be like him. People nowadays create anything in the name of content, but if you go and ask a stranger if he likes that content, he will reject in an instant."

Scout then went on to speak about how he had learnt a lot about streaming following Dr DisRespect and that is why he idolizes the latter.

For those unaware, the BGMI star and Dr DisRespect collaborated for a YouTube livestream back in 2020. The collaboration witnessed the dynamic duo playing multiple PC games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. During the four-hour broadcast, the duo conversed about their love for gaming, streaming, and several other topics related to esports.

