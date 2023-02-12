"If the management gets changed" - GodLike's BGMI pro Shadow OG on joining TSM again

BGMI pro e-athlete Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar, aka Shadow OG, recently appeared on the third episode of LitTalks, a YouTube series produced by GoldLike Esports for its channel. In the "QnA" session, GodLike Esports' general manager Kammaljeet Singh directed a fan's question to the BGMI star.

On being asked whether he will join TSM again if he gets a great offer, Shadow OG answered:

"I can return to TSM if the management gets changed and I get a good offer."

For those unaware, Shadow was a part of TSM before he joined GodLike Esports in June 2022. However, a controversy ensued, as TSM accused his new organization of poaching their player. Eventually, the scuffle led to a legal battle.

BGMI e-athlete Shadow revealed whether politics led to his exclusion from TSM

Interestingly, during his chat with GodLike Esports' general manager Kammaljeet Singh on the latest episode of LitTalks, Shadow was also asked whether any politics within TSM led to his exit from the organization last year. The BGMI pro responded affirmatively and reflected upon the potential reasons why he was ultimately forced to leave his previous org.

"Yeah, politics did happen. They wanted to change me as an IGL, reappoint me as an IGL, and register me as a fifth player. Their actions were getting mixed up. Whatever I had told them earlier, it was agreed upon. However, in the turn of events, they could not find a new IGL, so they tried to field me as an IGL again."

He added:

"But in the background, I heard everyone's story (from the organization). No one's story matched, and everything was getting mixed up. So, I decided I don't want to be part of this anymore."

Shadow also said that TSM had assured him that he would be released by July 15, but nothing materialized as the organization did not let him go. Hence, he was forced to take the step of joining GodLike and leaving TSM.

Another fan question during the conversation on LitTalks was whether Shadow would join Team SouL if offered five times more than he was getting at GodLike Esports. The BGMI star expressed his disbelief at getting such a big offer, but replied in the negative.

Other questions on the episode revolved around Shadow's inspiration and the story behind his name. The GodLike pro revealed Lionel Messi as the person he looks up to and admitted that his Battlegrounds Mobile India in-game name stemmed from his love of the color black.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes