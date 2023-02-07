GodLike's BGMI pro Ghatak counters poaching allegations leveled by Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha

In a recent live stream, GodLike's BGMI pro e-athlete and coach, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, addressed various controversies involving the organization's name. While interacting with his viewers, Ghatak also countered the poaching allegations leveled by Global Esports CEO and founder Rushindra Sinha.

In his reply to the poaching allegations, Abhijeet "Ghatak" said:

"People turn on the vanish mode in Instagram and then try to poach players. Someone also tried to poach me when I was in TSM Entity. Do you know who tried to do that? Someone who wrote big threads on Twitter using words like 'moron' and 'management' and asked to train our management in a certain manner. Let me tell you one thing; my management is smart enough. Everybody in our management is smart, and they have repeatedly proved this. They don't do anything like this."

Ghatak continued by saying:

"I don't want to say anything about the management of other organizations. They also work hard, but their heads need to understand. Suppose you guys think someone from GodLike has tried to poach your players. You have my contact number, besides that of Kronten and Kammaljeet. Firstly, you could have called us, but you never did. Secondly, if someone doesn't return your calls, you can officially email them to notify them of any wrongdoing. And if your emails get unanswered, you can finally send them a legal notice since you have contracts."

BGMI star Ghatak then explained how GodLike don't need to poach players from any other organization, as they already have their Valorant lineup built. GodLike's general manager, Kammaljeet Singh, has been looking after the Valorant roster.

Per the organization's claims, the lineup was ready even before any allegations were made. Thus, Ghatak was disappointed with the poaching allegations.

"We fought for that guy": BGMI star Ghatak on controversy around Shadow and TSM

Apart from addressing the poaching allegations, the BGMI e-athlete and coach explained how he had never been involved in such an unfair practice. Abhijeet "Ghatak" explained his point by referring to the case of GodLike's BGMI player Shadow and his controversy with TSM. Here are Ghatak's exact words:

"To this day, I haven't tried to poach any player. Let me explain myself on this topic. Firstly, every player who has approached me (or GodLike) has done the same on their own. There's only one player whom we have taken in (talking about the controversy with TSM). He, too, had approached us on his own."

He further added:

"Due to the stuff he had gone through, we have included him directly in our organization. We fought for that guy with his previous organization (TSM), right? We are still with them legally and spending money on all of it. The guy didn't even receive his prize pool money from the organization, and his personal belongings are still with his previous organization."

Previously, GodLike's owner Kronten had also addressed the poaching allegations and the organization's controversy with TSM. Readers can check out the complete report here.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

