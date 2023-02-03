Former PUBG Mobile/BGMI e-athlete and GodLike owner Kronten accuses TSM of withholding salary of players

During one of his recent Instagram live sessions, GodLike's owner and former PUBG Mobile/BGMI pro-player, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, recently made some serious allegations on TSM (Team SoloMid). He was addressing the neoteric poaching allegations on GodLike Esports when he targeted TSM's Global Director of Mobile, Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau.

Here's what the ex-PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports athlete said:

"There is this guy, a manager of an international organization, who tweeted about 'integrity' last time. He was keen on commenting on this (poaching allegations) matter. He instantly retweeted. So, I just want to tell him that he is a part of an international org and one of your former players is now with us.

He continued:

You guys didn't pay him for two years and are holding his 15-20 lakhs payment. What will happen if the same thing is uploaded on YouTube with proof?"

The tweet about "integrity" that Kronten mentioned referred to the one written by Jeff "SuiJeneris," after Rushindra Sinha's poaching allegations on GodLike Esports emerged. Previously, Team SoloMid accused GodLike Esports of bootlegging one of their players.

TSM had accused GodLike of trafficking their PUBG Mobile and BGMI player Shadow

In June 2022, TSM India alleged that GodLike Esports had poached one of their PUBG Mobile and BGMI pro athletes, Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar, who was still under contract with the former when the latter approached him. TSM complained that GodLike had named Shadow as a part of its PUBG Mobile/BGMI roster without any communication.

Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau had even tweeted about pursuing legal action against Kronten's organization to resolve the matter. However, Kronten also responded to the matter as he claimed that "Shadow legally terminated his contract by sending a termination letter," after which he approached GodLike Esports.

Chandgude also claimed that his organization followed legal and ethical procedures to contact the professional player, as "any agreement in existence did not bind him." He accused Team SoloMid of "violating the privacy" of Shadow by releasing his chats to defame him and GodLike.

TSM and GodLike sought legal help after the controversy got much-publicized on social media.

Kronten's reply to Rushindra Sinha on the poaching allegations

The owner and former PUBG Mobile/BGMI pro player for GodLike responded to allegations that Global Esports' founder Rushindra Sinha made. In his response Kronten said:

"Do a live stream with evidence; we will accept your allegations. Also, let the audience decide whether it was poaching or not."

Besides suggesting that the other party should have made allegations with evidence, Kronten also mentioned that he tried to reach out to the "accusers," but they didn't reply; instead, they deleted the tweets. The GodLike owner also suggested contacting him before going live with any complaints regarding his organization.

