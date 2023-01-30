WSF Esports' player Rajan Bajwa reveals alleged conspiracy against GodLike and its BGMI pro Neyoo

A new controversy around GodLike Esports and its BGMI star, Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar, has surfaced online. In recent developments, an e-athlete of WSF Esports, Rajan Bajwa, has made serious allegations against a few unnamed organizations' managers, owners, and entrepreneurs.

As per Bajwa's accusations, some influencers have been conspiring against the fan-favorite organization, GodLike. In the screenshots posted by the player, BGMI pro Neyoo was also mentioned. Bajwa also mentioned that someone would try to delete his Instagram account.

Talking about the people who are trying to run an agenda against GodLike and BGMI star Neyoo, here's what Rajan Bajwa wrote in one of his Instagram stories:

"We just need our slots back nothing else but such orgs doesn't deserve to be part of this community which provokes these things in community. Just because of one manager other managers in the community are exploited too."

Other stories from WSF Bajwa also featured some screenshots and accusations.

WSF Bajwa accuses some organizations of manufacturing hate between GodLike and Team SouL's BGMI fans

GodLike and SouL (or S8UL) are two of India's most famous esports organizations due to the presence of superstars like Jonathan, Neyoo, Goblin, Omega, ZGod, Ghatak, Akshu, and more. The rivalry between their BGMI lineup is among the most iconic in the current gaming scene in India.

However, many often witness online fights, toxicity, and hate between GodLike and SouL. WSF Bajwa, through his Instagram stories, revealed that SouL does not run a hate campaign against GodLike. Instead, some organizations want to benefit from the same.

Here's a translation of what Bajwa wrote in his story:

"To be honest, SouL [S8UL] has no hand in any of this. We are exposing the reality in the esports [community] due to which SouL [or S8UL] vs GodL happens most of the time. It is because these orgs mislead the community."

As the news about WSF Bajwa's accusations became public, GodLike star Jonathan also came across the same on his livestream, which can be seen in the video above. Although the Battlegrounds Mobile India pro didn't comment on the allegations, he seemed shocked by such developments in the Indian gaming community.

Neyoo had previously commented on the "GodL vs SouL (S8UL)" rivalry by mentioning that it is great for the Indian gaming community, but that the trolls ruin it for everyone.

