In a first, Loco becomes host for a wedding, with more than 60,000 virtual attendees

Loco has been a significant contributor to popularizing video games in India, providing an excellent opportunity for many content creators to reach out to new audiences. In a first, content creator Athul Jayadev made maximum use of the wonderful platform by streaming his wedding. The stream garnered over 70,000 viewers from all over the country to mark the occasion.

This is certainly a new experience for both the platform and its viewers. Since its inception, Loco has continued to grow towards becoming the largest entity in the world of websites engaged with video games. It's not only a popular destination for fans of mobile games, but the website has been hotly involved with the streaming of titles like FIFA 22 in the past.

The recent event is a healthy reminder of how big the platform has grown in the gaming sphere. It also shows how much adoration there's for the platform, as content creators take to it to showcase the special moments in their lives.

The event took place on October 21 and was livestreamed on Loco. Athul is well-known in the Indian gaming community for games like Valorant. His regular viewers were in for a treat as they got to observe a different kind of stream.

Suffice to say, the streaming platform has been making constant efforts to grow into the mainstream community of Indian gamers. This scenario has been largely restricted to games like BGMI and Free Fire for a long time. Recent times have seen a major shift to bigger games like Valorant and FIFA, among other titles.

More and more gamers are now taking up the art of streaming on platforms like Loco. It not only allows them to have a steady stream of revenue but also a scope for some to take up the art of professional gaming. The website has been a big player in the domestic market and has not hidden its aspirations to grow more.

Loco has grown massively to become a homely community for many Indian gamers

As mentioned earlier, Athul has a special place in his heart for Loco as he explained his reason for his wedding stream on the platform. He said:

“My online community has been a big part of my journey, and it was important for me that they witnessed an important personal milestone as well. Extending an invitation to my large family of online viewers is difficult. Nevertheless, I wanted to make sure they were a part of my celebration, and that led me to live stream my wedding. When I set up the stream I did not expect a big turnout, but I am happy, especially my wife and my family, with how it has turned out and all the love I received.”

The couple tied the knot in traditional Keralian wedding attire, and both looked splendid on the special occasion.

