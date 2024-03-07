Indian streamers and gamers react to BGMI’s ban rumours 

Several gaming influencers have reacted to the rumors about BGMI's ban. On March 6, 2024, New18 published a report stating that the Union government's cybersecurity has recommended blocking the game in India. However, the agency will meet with Krafton officials to review the data security of BGMI users. This mobile game is very popular in the country, and millions of users play it daily.

The report by New18 also mentions that the central government's cyber security team wants to ensure that there is no movement of users' data as the game's servers are set in the US. Krafton will present its report on user data security to the agency, and then it will be decided whether the game will be banned.

BGMI streamers and gamers react to BGMI's ban rumours

In his recent livestream, popular streamer Dynamo Gaming said:

"Unless there is an official announcement regarding the ban, I don't want to waste my time on this. I don't think these things are going to happen."

Regaltos, a famous streamer and former PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports player said:

"We cannot do anything in this matter. We cannot give reactions after reading these reports (about the ban). We are also waiting for official confirmation like you."

Team Soul's esports manager, Sid, stated:

The government will decide Government will decide whether sports is a problem. They will now decide and go through everything. It could go either ways, we don’t know. Why are we overreacting on these things.

Popular streamer Iflick reacted to the news, saying:

(Part of this quote has been translated from Hindi)

"Guys, why are you so scared? Is this the first time? Comeon Guys, We have faced this multiple times. Lets wait in the positive hope, there is no need for Chaos. We are used to everything, be it with the game or without it"

Prince, an esports player, posted on Instagram:

"News is not true just wait for officials and stop sharing those stories"

This news of a potential BGMI ban spread rapidly on social media networks as this is not the first time fans have seen similar activity by the government. The game was initially banned in July 2022 due to data security concerns. However, after some changes were made to the game, the Indian government allowed it to be re-released in May 2023.

BGMI is currently available on both the Google Play and App Stores. Krafton has not yet commented on these rumors. The first official esports tournament of 2024, the BGIS, is also set to start in the coming few weeks. Many streamers have requested fans not to panic about the ban rumors and to wait until an official announcement is made by Krafton and the Indian government.