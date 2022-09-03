BGMI ban in India: Community reaction, ban date, and more

BGMI was released in 2021 as the Indian variant of the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Over time, it emerged as a crowd-favorite game, amassing over 100 million downloads within a year of its release.

However, much to the disappointment of gamers across the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India was delisted from the virtual stores of both Google and Apple on July 28, 2022. The famous companies acted on the instructions of the Indian government (MEITY), which found malicious codes in the app that led to a potential security breach of user data.

The incident left the entire Indian gaming community in shock and disappointment as it halted esports' growth in India.

How did popular BGMI influencers react to game's removal from virtual stores?

Jonathan Amaral, the popular BGMI athlete, took to his Twitter account to mention how, as an esports player, he is suffering from uncertainty.

Jonathan Amaral @ig_jonathan16 As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi

He urged Krafton to provide an update on the issue that could clear the prevailing uncertainty.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Popular streamer Mortal also tweeted via his verified handle, showing disappointment and outrage over the sudden decision. He requested MEITY to look into the matter and resolve it.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

#bgmi Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. ❤️ #bgmi

In another tweet, the online star mentioned how Krafton is working on the issue and trying its best to get the title back on the virtual stores.

Former pro player and current coach of GodLike Esports, Ghatak, has always been vocal about the growth of esports in the country. Since the title's ban, he has been continuously active on his popular Twitter account, where he has posted several tweets about the game being potentially banned in the country.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official A lot of people are still confused.I accept the fact that Only BGMI is not Indian sports but you have to understand that the numbers of viewers that BGMI AUDIENCE have is a massive audience second only to Cricket audience in India.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

*Banning the game is not a solution* It is a big day tomorrow esports is growing day by day on a global as well as national level.I hope our government can recognise this and take a good decision.We don’t want to be behind other countries and also any issues can be solved.*Banning the game is not a solution*

In his tweets, he focused on the need for Battlegrounds Mobile India within the Indian gaming community, as it has always played a huge role in the rise of esports and gaming in the country.

He added that banning the popular title could never be the solution and that the concerned authorities should keep in mind that lots of people earn their livelihood from BGMI, all of which could be at stake if it is permanently banned.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

A few days ago, Ghatak posted a cryptic tweet, hinting at the title's possible return to the virtual stores. He highlighted that things would eventually work out, but "it will take some time."

Meanwhile, influencers like Shiva Nandy (CEO of Skyesports) and Towqeer Gilkar (co-founder of Stalwart Esports) took to their Instagram handles to assure their audience that the game was on its way back.

While Shiva compared TikTok's comeback to BGMI and mentioned that both would be back in the Indian market soon, Towqeer attended a meeting and informed fans that BGMI might make a comeback within a month.

On the other hand, the game's servers are still online, and many pro players (including Battlegrounds Mobile India partners like Dynamo and Snax) are livestreaming the game. However, many users have shifted to titles like New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

It remains to be seen when the concerned authorities can finally settle the matter and get Battlegrounds Mobile India back to the virtual stores for Indian gamers to resume playing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer