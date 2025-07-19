iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025: Dates, format, and prize pool distribution announced 

The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 will be played from July 21 to August 10. A total of 32 teams will compete in the tournament for a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The BGMI event is scheduled to be held in three phases: Group Stage, Semifinals, and Grand Finals. The initial two phases will be played online, while the Grand Finals will be hosted offline in Delhi.Thirty teams have been invited directly to the Battlegrounds Series 2025. While two teams have been selected from the Community Cup. These 32 teams will fight in the Group Stage from July 21 to 24. The top eight teams will move directly to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 24 teams will qualify for the Semifinals.The Semifinals will take place from July 25 to 28. Twenty-four teams will compete for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams will be eliminated from the Battlegrounds Series 2025. The Grand Finals will run from August 8 to 10 in Delhi.Prize pool distribution of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe winning club will be awarded a cash prize of ₹55 lakh. Each finalists will earn a share of the prize pool. The top-performing player will be awarded the MVP prize of ₹2 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution:First Place - ₹55,00,000Second Place - ₹15,00,000Third Place - ₹7,50,000Fourth Place - ₹3,50,000Fifth Place - ₹2,50,000Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000Eighth Place - ₹1,75,000Ninth Place - ₹1,50,00010th Place - ₹1,50,00011th Place - ₹1,25,00012th Place - ₹1,25,00013th Place - ₹1,00,00014th Place - ₹1,00,00015th Place - ₹75,00016th Place - ₹75,000Nodwin Gaming and iQOO have yet to unveil the names of the participants. Some BGMI teams have made changes in their roster ahead of the Battlegrounds Series 2025. Many popular clubs recently faltered in the BMPS 2025. Team Aryan were the champions of the event and will compete in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025, starting on July 25. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam 8Bit has added Spower to the roster. The team recently claimed fifth spot in the BMPS 2025. With the inclusion of the star player, the Saumraj-led lineup will hope to win the upcoming event.Team Soul and GodLike have not made any new signings to their squads. Both clubs had a poor run in the BMPS 2025. Orangutan and Revenant XSpark also failed in the event. These renowned teams will aim to bounce back in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025.