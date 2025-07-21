iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Overall points table and summary

By Gametube
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:48 GMT
Battlegrounds Series 2025 begins on July 21 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
The Battlegrounds Series 2025 begins on July 21, 2025 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Day 1 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage came to a close on July 21, 2025. Group A played three matches, while Group B competed in two matches on the opening day. True Rippers, led by Jelly, topped the overall standings with 48 points after winning two out of their three matches. Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, were second with 35 points after playing two games.

Team Phoenix secured third position with 31 points after Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Series. 4TR Esports also had a great start, managing 24 points in their two matches to rank fourth in the overall standings. Team GodLike took fifth place with 23 points, including 16 eliminations.

Day 1 highlights of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage

  1. True Rippers - 48 points
  2. 8Bit - 35 points
  3. Phoenix Esports - 32 points
  4. 4TR Official - 24 points
  5. GodLike Esports - 23 points
  6. Likitha Esports - 19 points
  7. Vasista Esports - 19 points
  8. Team Soul - 16 points
  9. Gods For Reason -16 points
  10. Genesis Esports - 15 points
  11. Cincinnati Kids - 14 points
  12. NoNx Esports - 14 points
  13. Wyld Fangs - 14 points
  14. Orangutan - 14 points
  15. Carpe Diem - 13 points
  16. Jaguar Official - 13 points
  17. Revenant XSpark - 12 points
  18. K9 Esports - 10 points
  19. Medal Esports - 10 points
  20. Money Makers - 9 points
  21. 4EverxRedXRoss - 9 points
  22. TWOB - 9 points
  23. Team Eggy - 9 points
  24. Team Forever - 9 points
  25. Los Hermanos Esports - 8 points
  26. Meta Ninza - 8 points
  27. FS Esports - 6 points
  28. Reckoning Esports - 5 points
  29. JUX - 4 points
  30. Marcos Gaming - 4 points
  31. Gods Reign - 2 points
  32. Bot Army - 1 points
Likitha and Vasista Esports scored 19 points each on the opening day of the Battlegrounds Series. Team Soul came eighth in the overall standings with 16 points after two matches. Genesis were 10th with 15 points, while Cincinnati Kids, NONX, Wyld Fangs, and Orangutan accumulated 14 points each.

Revenant XSpark had an average start to the Battlegrounds Series, securing 17th place with 12 points. The team failed to earn any position points in their first two matches. K9 and Medal managed 10 points each.

Team Forever, led by Owais, were 24th with nine points. Meta Nina, which features former 4Mericals players, ranked 26th with eight points. FS Esports, which signed ex NON players, were 27th with six points. Marcos Gaming finished in 30th place with four points. Gods Reign and Bot Army had a disappointing start to the Battlegrounds series, finishing 31st and 32nd, respectively.

