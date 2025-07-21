iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Overall points table and summary

Day 1 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage came to a close on July 21, 2025. Group A played three matches, while Group B competed in two matches on the opening day. True Rippers, led by Jelly, topped the overall standings with 48 points after winning two out of their three matches. Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, were second with 35 points after playing two games.Team Phoenix secured third position with 31 points after Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Series. 4TR Esports also had a great start, managing 24 points in their two matches to rank fourth in the overall standings. Team GodLike took fifth place with 23 points, including 16 eliminations.Day 1 highlights of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrue Rippers - 48 points8Bit - 35 pointsPhoenix Esports - 32 points4TR Official - 24 pointsGodLike Esports - 23 pointsLikitha Esports - 19 pointsVasista Esports - 19 pointsTeam Soul - 16 pointsGods For Reason -16 pointsGenesis Esports - 15 pointsCincinnati Kids - 14 pointsNoNx Esports - 14 pointsWyld Fangs - 14 pointsOrangutan - 14 pointsCarpe Diem - 13 pointsJaguar Official - 13 pointsRevenant XSpark - 12 pointsK9 Esports - 10 pointsMedal Esports - 10 pointsMoney Makers - 9 points4EverxRedXRoss - 9 pointsTWOB - 9 pointsTeam Eggy - 9 pointsTeam Forever - 9 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 8 pointsMeta Ninza - 8 pointsFS Esports - 6 pointsReckoning Esports - 5 pointsJUX - 4 pointsMarcos Gaming - 4 pointsGods Reign - 2 pointsBot Army - 1 pointsLikitha and Vasista Esports scored 19 points each on the opening day of the Battlegrounds Series. Team Soul came eighth in the overall standings with 16 points after two matches. Genesis were 10th with 15 points, while Cincinnati Kids, NONX, Wyld Fangs, and Orangutan accumulated 14 points each. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark had an average start to the Battlegrounds Series, securing 17th place with 12 points. The team failed to earn any position points in their first two matches. K9 and Medal managed 10 points each.Team Forever, led by Owais, were 24th with nine points. Meta Nina, which features former 4Mericals players, ranked 26th with eight points. FS Esports, which signed ex NON players, were 27th with six points. Marcos Gaming finished in 30th place with four points. Gods Reign and Bot Army had a disappointing start to the Battlegrounds series, finishing 31st and 32nd, respectively.