iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:49 GMT
True Rippers remains in first place after Day 3 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Day 3 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage concluded on July 23, 2025. Teams from Group A have already played eight of their 10 matches, while those in Group A have played seven. The fourth and final day of the stage is scheduled for July 24, 2025. True Rippers ranked first in the overall standings with 89 points and three Chicken Dinners in eight encounters.

Vasista Esports jumped to second with 83 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha were third with 79 points and three Chicken Dinners, while 8Bit finished fourth with 74 points, including 42 eliminations.

Overall points table after Day 3 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage

  1. True Rippers - 89 points
  2. Vasista Esports - 83 points
  3. Likitha Esports - 79 points
  4. 8Bit - 74 points
  5. Revenant XSpark - 63 points
  6. Phoenix Esports - 60 points
  7. Wyld Fangs - 60 points
  8. Gods For Reason - 57 points
  9. Cincinnati Kids - 56 points
  10. Reckoning Esports - 56 points
  11. 4TR Official - 54 points
  12. Gods Reign - 48 points
  13. 4EverxRedXRoss - 47 points
  14. Team Soul - 47 points
  15. Jux - 39 points
  16. Team Forever - 37 points
  17. GodLike Esports - 36 points
  18. NoNx Esports - 35 points
  19. Jaguar Official - 33 points
  20. FS Esports - 31 points
  21. Medal Esports - 31 points
  22. K9 Esports - 30 points
  23. Genesis Esports - 28 points
  24. Money Makers - 25 points
  25. Orangutan - 24 points
  26. Meta Ninza - 22 points
  27. Carpe Diem - 21 points
  28. Marcos Gaming - 21 points
  29. TWOB - 19 points
  30. Los Hermanos Esports - 17 points
  31. Team Eggy - 14 points
  32. Bot Army - 8 points
Revenat XSpark finished fifth with 63 points despite not winning a single game in this stage of the Battlegrounds Series. The team has 45 eliminations in eight matches. Phoenix and Wyld Fangs have collected 60 points each.

Gods Reign won a Chicken Dinner on Day 3 and moved up to 12th place with 48 points. Team Soul ranked 14th with 46 points, while Team Forever were 16th with 37 points.

GodLike had another poor day, placing 17th in the overall standings with 36 points. FS and Medal Esports have 31 points each on the scoreboard. Genesis were 23rd with 28 points, followed by Money Makerz.

Orangutan Gaming played poorly in their first seven matches of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage. The Aaru-led experienced team came 25th with 24 points. Carpe Diem and Marcos Gaming have 21 points each.

LOS Hermanos, who performed well in the BMPS 2025, were 30th with 17 points. Team Eggy ranked 31st with 14 points. Bot Army scored only eight points in eight matches of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
