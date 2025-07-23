iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 3 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage concluded on July 23, 2025. Teams from Group A have already played eight of their 10 matches, while those in Group A have played seven. The fourth and final day of the stage is scheduled for July 24, 2025. True Rippers ranked first in the overall standings with 89 points and three Chicken Dinners in eight encounters.Vasista Esports jumped to second with 83 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha were third with 79 points and three Chicken Dinners, while 8Bit finished fourth with 74 points, including 42 eliminations.Overall points table after Day 3 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrue Rippers - 89 pointsVasista Esports - 83 pointsLikitha Esports - 79 points8Bit - 74 pointsRevenant XSpark - 63 pointsPhoenix Esports - 60 pointsWyld Fangs - 60 pointsGods For Reason - 57 pointsCincinnati Kids - 56 pointsReckoning Esports - 56 points4TR Official - 54 pointsGods Reign - 48 points4EverxRedXRoss - 47 pointsTeam Soul - 47 pointsJux - 39 pointsTeam Forever - 37 pointsGodLike Esports - 36 pointsNoNx Esports - 35 pointsJaguar Official - 33 pointsFS Esports - 31 pointsMedal Esports - 31 pointsK9 Esports - 30 pointsGenesis Esports - 28 pointsMoney Makers - 25 pointsOrangutan - 24 pointsMeta Ninza - 22 pointsCarpe Diem - 21 pointsMarcos Gaming - 21 pointsTWOB - 19 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 17 pointsTeam Eggy - 14 pointsBot Army - 8 pointsRevenat XSpark finished fifth with 63 points despite not winning a single game in this stage of the Battlegrounds Series. The team has 45 eliminations in eight matches. Phoenix and Wyld Fangs have collected 60 points each.Gods Reign won a Chicken Dinner on Day 3 and moved up to 12th place with 48 points. Team Soul ranked 14th with 46 points, while Team Forever were 16th with 37 points.GodLike had another poor day, placing 17th in the overall standings with 36 points. FS and Medal Esports have 31 points each on the scoreboard. Genesis were 23rd with 28 points, followed by Money Makerz. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan Gaming played poorly in their first seven matches of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage. The Aaru-led experienced team came 25th with 24 points. Carpe Diem and Marcos Gaming have 21 points each.LOS Hermanos, who performed well in the BMPS 2025, were 30th with 17 points. Team Eggy ranked 31st with 14 points. Bot Army scored only eight points in eight matches of the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage.