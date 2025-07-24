iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage: Overall standings and highlights 

The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 came to a close on July 24. The top eight teams advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 moved to the Semifinals. True Rippers maintained their consistency and captured first rank in the stage with 98 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit also had a decent run as the lineup acquired second place with 92 points.Likitha Esports was also phenomenal and earned third rank with 91 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods For Reason and Phoenix scored 90 points each and finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, managed sixth place with 87 points. Reckoning and Gods Reign were seventh and eighth, respectively.Overall points table of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group stageTrue Rippers - 98 points8Bit - 92 pointsLikitha Esports - 91 pointsGods For Reason - 90 pointsPhoenix Esports - 90 pointsVasista Esports - 87 pointsReckoning Esports - 84 pointsGods Reign - 75 points4TR Official - 74 pointsRevenant XSpark - 74 pointsCincinnati Kids - 63 pointsWyld Fangs - 62 pointsTeam Soul - 60 pointsJaguar Officials - 58 points4EverxRedXRoss - 56 pointsGodLike Esports - 55 pointsJux - 51 pointsK9 Esports - 46 pointsNoNx Esports - 45 pointsOrangutan - 45 pointsTeam Forever - 44 pointsTWOB - 42 pointsMeta Ninza - 41 pointsMedal Esports - 41 pointsFS Esports - 38 pointsMoney Makers - 35 pointsGenesis Esports - 32 pointsCarpe Diem - 32 pointsMarcos Gaming - 32 pointsTeam Eggy - 23 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 22 pointsBot Army - 20 points4TR came ninth in the Group Stage with 74 points, including 42 eliminations. Revenant XSpark, who recently signed Rony, was 10th with 74 points. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, ranked 11th with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner.Wyld Fangs came 12th with 62 points, including 46 eliminations. Team Soul had a mediocre run in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series as the team finished 13th with 60 points. Jaguar and RedxRoss were 14th and 15th with 58 and 56 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike faced tough challenges in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series and ended up in 16th position with 55 points. K9 Esports was inconsistent in the Group Stage. The Omega-led lineup secured 18th place with 46 points. NONX and Orangutan finished 19th and 20th, respectively.Team Forever, led by Owais, came 22nd with 44 points. TWOB was 22nd with 42 points. Medal Esports, which features BGMI star ScoutOp, ranked 24th with 41 points. FS and Money Makerz scored 38 and 35 points, respectively. Bot Army was in the last spot with 20 points in the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage.