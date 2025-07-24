iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
True Rippers secured first place in Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
True Rippers secured first place in Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 came to a close on July 24. The top eight teams advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 moved to the Semifinals. True Rippers maintained their consistency and captured first rank in the stage with 98 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit also had a decent run as the lineup acquired second place with 92 points.

Likitha Esports was also phenomenal and earned third rank with 91 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods For Reason and Phoenix scored 90 points each and finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, managed sixth place with 87 points. Reckoning and Gods Reign were seventh and eighth, respectively.

Overall points table of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group stage

youtube-cover
  1. True Rippers - 98 points
  2. 8Bit - 92 points
  3. Likitha Esports - 91 points
  4. Gods For Reason - 90 points
  5. Phoenix Esports - 90 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 87 points
  7. Reckoning Esports - 84 points
  8. Gods Reign - 75 points
  9. 4TR Official - 74 points
  10. Revenant XSpark - 74 points
  11. Cincinnati Kids - 63 points
  12. Wyld Fangs - 62 points
  13. Team Soul - 60 points
  14. Jaguar Officials - 58 points
  15. 4EverxRedXRoss - 56 points
  16. GodLike Esports - 55 points
  17. Jux - 51 points
  18. K9 Esports - 46 points
  19. NoNx Esports - 45 points
  20. Orangutan - 45 points
  21. Team Forever - 44 points
  22. TWOB - 42 points
  23. Meta Ninza - 41 points
  24. Medal Esports - 41 points
  25. FS Esports - 38 points
  26. Money Makers - 35 points
  27. Genesis Esports - 32 points
  28. Carpe Diem - 32 points
  29. Marcos Gaming - 32 points
  30. Team Eggy - 23 points
  31. Los Hermanos Esports - 22 points
  32. Bot Army - 20 points
4TR came ninth in the Group Stage with 74 points, including 42 eliminations. Revenant XSpark, who recently signed Rony, was 10th with 74 points. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, ranked 11th with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Wyld Fangs came 12th with 62 points, including 46 eliminations. Team Soul had a mediocre run in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series as the team finished 13th with 60 points. Jaguar and RedxRoss were 14th and 15th with 58 and 56 points, respectively.

GodLike faced tough challenges in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series and ended up in 16th position with 55 points. K9 Esports was inconsistent in the Group Stage. The Omega-led lineup secured 18th place with 46 points. NONX and Orangutan finished 19th and 20th, respectively.

Team Forever, led by Owais, came 22nd with 44 points. TWOB was 22nd with 42 points. Medal Esports, which features BGMI star ScoutOp, ranked 24th with 41 points. FS and Money Makerz scored 38 and 35 points, respectively. Bot Army was in the last spot with 20 points in the Battlegrounds Series Group Stage.

Edited by Angad Sharma
