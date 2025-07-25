iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:08 GMT
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals began on July 25
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals began on July 25 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Day 1 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals took place on Friday, July 25. A total of 24 teams are contesting in this stage for eight spots in the Grand Finals. Revenant XSpark showcased brilliant performances and claimed first spot with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners. TWOB ranked second with 36 points, including 31 eliminations.

Genesis Esports grabbed third position with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner. Money Makers was fourth in the table with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. Los Hermanos displayed improved performances on Day 1 and came fifth in the standings with 25 points. The team had a poor run in Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025.

Overall standings of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals Day 1

Here is the overall scoreboard:

  1. Revenant XSpark - 62 points
  2. TWOB - 36 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 31 points
  4. Money Makers - 30 points
  5. Los Hermanos Esports - 25 points
  6. Team Soul - 24 points
  7. Team Forever - 22 points
  8. 4EverxRedXRoss - 21 points
  9. FS Esports - 17 points
  10. 4TR Official - 16 points
  11. Jaguar Official - 13 points
  12. GodLike Esports - 13 points
  13. Jux - 12 points
  14. NoNx Esports - 9 points
  15. Orangutan - 9 points
  16. Carpe Diem - 6 points
  17. Marcos Gaming - 3 points
  18. Team Eggy - 3 points
  19. Cincinnati Kids - 2 points
  20. Bot Army - 2 points
  21. Wyld Fangs - 2 points
  22. K9 Esports - 2 points
  23. Meta Ninza - 2 points
  24. Medal Esports - 0 points
Team Soul had an average start to the Semifinals. The Manya-led squad scored 24 points in their four matches and finished sixth in the overall standings. Team Forever earned 22 points in their three games and secured seventh place.

RedxRoss and FS Esports were eights and ninth with 21 and 17 points respectively after Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals. 4TR was 10th with 16 points, including seven eliminations. Jaguar Esports came 11th with 13 points.

Team GodLike had a terrible start to the stage as the experienced squad accumulated only 13 points in their four matches and ranked 12th in the overall standings. JUX was 13th with 12 points and NoNx and Orangutan scored nine points each.

Marcos Gaming, who recently signed the ex Gods Omen’s lineup, finished 17th in the table after their one game. Some experienced teams like Cincinnati Kids, Wild Fangs, K9 Squad, and Meta Ninza scored only two points each. Medal Esports failed to earn any points on the opening day of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.

