iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Jul 26, 2025 10:43 GMT
Revenant XSpark ranks first after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series Semifinals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Revenant XSpark ranks first after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series Semifinals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals was held on July 26. The 24 participants played six games each in the initial two days of the stage. Revenant XSpark, led by Shadow, grabbed first spot with 71 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meta Ninja secured second with 55 points, despite not having any Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids acquired the third spot with 54 points.

Genesis also performed well in their first six matches of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals, ranking fourth with 50 points. JUX came fifth with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. LHS, RedxRoss, and Team Forever collected 43 points each.

Overall rankings after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals

youtube-cover
  1. Revenant XSpark - 71 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 55 points
  3. Cincinnati Kids - 54 points
  4. Genesis Esports - 50 points
  5. JUX - 46 points
  6. 4EverxRedXRoss - 43 points
  7. Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points
  8. Team Forever - 43 points
  9. Money Makers - 42 points
  10. Medal Esports - 38 points
  11. TWOB - 38 points
  12. 4TR Official - 37 points
  13. Team Soul - 34 points
  14. FS Esports - 33 points
  15. Marcos Gaming - 29 points
  16. Team Eggy - 28 points
  17. Jaguar Official - 27 points
  18. Carpe Diem - 22 points
  19. Wyld Fangs - 19 points
  20. GodLike Esports - 16 points
  21. K9 Esports - 16 points
  22. NoNx Esports - 14 points
  23. Orangutan - 12 points
  24. Bot Army - 5 points
Money Makerz finished ninth with 42 points, including 28 eliminations. Medal Esports made a nice comeback on Day 2 and jumped to 10th position with 38 points and one Chicken Dinner. TWOB was 11th with 38 points, including 33 finishes.

Team Soul has had average performances so far in the Battlegrounds Series. The team ranked 13th with 34 points, including 22 kills. FS Esports, Marcos, and Team Eggy were 14th, 15th, and 16th with 32, 29, and 28 points, respectively.

Jaguar stood 17th in the table with 27 points, while CarpeDiem held 18th with 22 points. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a mediocre run in their initial six encounters, ranking 19th with only 19 points.

Team GodLike faltered in their six games, as the Punk-led team scored only 16 points. K9 Esports, another renowned lineup, accumulated only 16 points. NONX was 22nd with 14 points. Orangutan and Bot Army ranked 23rd and 24th with 12 and five points, respectively, after Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.

