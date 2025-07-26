iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals was held on July 26. The 24 participants played six games each in the initial two days of the stage. Revenant XSpark, led by Shadow, grabbed first spot with 71 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meta Ninja secured second with 55 points, despite not having any Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids acquired the third spot with 54 points.Genesis also performed well in their first six matches of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals, ranking fourth with 50 points. JUX came fifth with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. LHS, RedxRoss, and Team Forever collected 43 points each.Overall rankings after Day 2 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 SemifinalsRevenant XSpark - 71 pointsMeta Ninza - 55 pointsCincinnati Kids - 54 pointsGenesis Esports - 50 pointsJUX - 46 points4EverxRedXRoss - 43 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 43 pointsTeam Forever - 43 pointsMoney Makers - 42 pointsMedal Esports - 38 pointsTWOB - 38 points4TR Official - 37 pointsTeam Soul - 34 pointsFS Esports - 33 pointsMarcos Gaming - 29 pointsTeam Eggy - 28 pointsJaguar Official - 27 pointsCarpe Diem - 22 pointsWyld Fangs - 19 pointsGodLike Esports - 16 pointsK9 Esports - 16 pointsNoNx Esports - 14 pointsOrangutan - 12 pointsBot Army - 5 pointsMoney Makerz finished ninth with 42 points, including 28 eliminations. Medal Esports made a nice comeback on Day 2 and jumped to 10th position with 38 points and one Chicken Dinner. TWOB was 11th with 38 points, including 33 finishes.Team Soul has had average performances so far in the Battlegrounds Series. The team ranked 13th with 34 points, including 22 kills. FS Esports, Marcos, and Team Eggy were 14th, 15th, and 16th with 32, 29, and 28 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaguar stood 17th in the table with 27 points, while CarpeDiem held 18th with 22 points. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a mediocre run in their initial six encounters, ranking 19th with only 19 points.Team GodLike faltered in their six games, as the Punk-led team scored only 16 points. K9 Esports, another renowned lineup, accumulated only 16 points. NONX was 22nd with 14 points. Orangutan and Bot Army ranked 23rd and 24th with 12 and five points, respectively, after Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.