iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jul 28, 2025 09:44 GMT
Semifinals of Battlegrounds Series 2025 concluded on July 28 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
The Semifinals of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 concluded on July 28, 2025, with the top eight teams qualifying for the Grand Finals and another eight advancing from the Group Stage. Meanwhile, the bottom 16 teams from the semis were eliminated from the BGMI tournament. The finale will be held in Delhi from August 8 to 10, 2025.

Led by Shadow, Revenant XSpark were outstanding in the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals and topped the overall scoreboard. They posted 127 points on the table with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 85 eliminations. Meta Ninza finished second with 95 points despite not winning a single game.

Overall points table of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals

  1. Revenant XSpark - 127 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 95 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 91 points
  4. Team Forever - 91 points
  5. Orangutan - 88 points
  6. K9 Esports - 86 points
  7. Wyld Fangs - 78 points
  8. Cincinnati Kids - 77 points
  9. Jux - 77 points
  10. Los Hermanos Esports - 74 points
  11. Medal Esports - 72 points
  12. TWOB - 71 points
  13. FS Esports - 66 points
  14. 4EverxRedXRoss - 65 points
  15. 4TR Official - 64 points
  16. Marcos Gaming - 60 points
  17. Money Makers - 59 points
  18. Team Soul - 58 points
  19. Team Eggy - 44 points
  20. Jaguar Official - 41 points
  21. GodLike Esports - 38 points
  22. NoNx Esports - 34 points
  23. Carpe Diem - 32 points
  24. Bot Army - 30 points
Genesis and Team Forever were also excellent, scoring 91 points each. They were third and fourth, respectively. Orangutan Gaming made a brilliant comeback and moved up to fifth place with 88 points and two Chicken Dinners.

K9 Squad and Wyld Fangs played exceptionally well in their final few matches of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals, ranking sixth and seventh with 86 and 78 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids barely made it into the top eight with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Qualified teams for Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
JUX narrowly missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals. They were ninth with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners. LHS finished 10th with 74 points. Medal Esports won the last game of the Semifinals and were 11th with 72 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Soul had a below-average run, coming 18th with 58 points. GodLike also failed to perform and ended up in 21st place with 38 points. Bot Army were last after accumulating only 30 points in the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
