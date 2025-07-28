iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

The Semifinals of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 concluded on July 28, 2025, with the top eight teams qualifying for the Grand Finals and another eight advancing from the Group Stage. Meanwhile, the bottom 16 teams from the semis were eliminated from the BGMI tournament. The finale will be held in Delhi from August 8 to 10, 2025.Led by Shadow, Revenant XSpark were outstanding in the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals and topped the overall scoreboard. They posted 127 points on the table with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 85 eliminations. Meta Ninza finished second with 95 points despite not winning a single game.Overall points table of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 127 pointsMeta Ninza - 95 pointsGenesis Esports - 91 pointsTeam Forever - 91 pointsOrangutan - 88 pointsK9 Esports - 86 pointsWyld Fangs - 78 pointsCincinnati Kids - 77 pointsJux - 77 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 74 pointsMedal Esports - 72 pointsTWOB - 71 pointsFS Esports - 66 points4EverxRedXRoss - 65 points4TR Official - 64 pointsMarcos Gaming - 60 pointsMoney Makers - 59 pointsTeam Soul - 58 pointsTeam Eggy - 44 pointsJaguar Official - 41 pointsGodLike Esports - 38 pointsNoNx Esports - 34 pointsCarpe Diem - 32 pointsBot Army - 30 pointsGenesis and Team Forever were also excellent, scoring 91 points each. They were third and fourth, respectively. Orangutan Gaming made a brilliant comeback and moved up to fifth place with 88 points and two Chicken Dinners.K9 Squad and Wyld Fangs played exceptionally well in their final few matches of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals, ranking sixth and seventh with 86 and 78 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids barely made it into the top eight with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners.Qualified teams for Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)JUX narrowly missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals. They were ninth with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners. LHS finished 10th with 74 points. Medal Esports won the last game of the Semifinals and were 11th with 72 points and two Chicken Dinners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Soul had a below-average run, coming 18th with 58 points. GodLike also failed to perform and ended up in 21st place with 38 points. Bot Army were last after accumulating only 30 points in the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.