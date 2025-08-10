iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 came to an end on August 10, 2025. Orangutan Gaming showcased their absolute dominance in the Grand Finals and lifted the trophy in thumping fashion. The Aaru-led powerhouse scored 217 points in the 18 matches of the finale. The team earned the first prize of ₹55 lakh. Their pro player AKOP displayed his brilliance and won the MVP award of ₹2 lakh.Meta Ninza grabbed second rank after performing well in the Grand Finals. The team accumulated 156 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners. The club walked away with a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. Meanwhile, Omega-led K9 Esports finished third with 121 points and received ₹7.5 lakh in prize money.The Battlegrounds Series 2025 was held from July 21 to August 10, 2025, with a total prize pool of ₹1 crore. A total of 32 teams participated in this tournament. The Group Stage and Semifinals were held online, while the finale was played offline at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR.Prize pool distribution for iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan Gaming - ₹55,00,000Meta Ninza - ₹15,00,000K9 Esports - ₹7,50,000Gods Reign - ₹3,50,000Genesis Esports - ₹2,50,000Team 8Bit - ₹2,00,000True Rippers - ₹1,75,000Wyld Fangs - ₹1,75,000Reckoning - ₹1,50,000CincinnatiKids - ₹1,50,000Gods For Reason - ₹1,25,000Likitha Esports - ₹1,25,000Team Forever - ₹1,00,000Revenant Esports- ₹1,00,000Vasista Esports - ₹75,000Phoenix - ₹75,000Gods Reign secured fourth spot in the event. The Destro-led squad scored 119 points and grabbed two Chicken Dinners in the finale. Genesis and Team 8Bit came fifth and sixth with 118 and 114 points, respectively.True Rippers faced challenges in their last few encounters and slipped to seventh place with 113 points. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, ranked eighth with 99 points and two Chicken Dinners.Reckoning Esports had an average run in the Battlegrounds Series as well, and ended up in ninth position. Cincinnati Kids played well in the last two days and moved up to 10th place.Top five players of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)Gods For Reason and Likitha were 11th and 12th, respectively. Team Forever, led by Owais, came 13th in the tournament. Revenant XSpark struggled in the Grand Finals, with the Shadow-led squad scoring only 64 points in 18 matches. The team was impressive in the Semifinals Stage.Vasista Esports and Phoenix Esports had a disappointing run in the Battlegrounds Series 2025. They were in the bottom two spots in the Grand Finals and received ₹75,000 each in prize money.