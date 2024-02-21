iQOO BGMI India League 2024 Day 1: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

Day 1 of the iQOO BGMI India League 2024 will start on February 22, 2024, at 4 pm IST. The three-day tournament will feature 16 teams, who will battle it out for a prize fund of ₹40 lakh at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR.

A few days ago, ESL Pro Series was organized in the same stadium. Two arch-rivals, GodLike and Team Soul, have received direct tickets to participate in the tournament.

The organizer has chosen the remaining 14 teams from the recently concluded iQOO Pro Series. The India League event will be contested in a 10-point system. After the conclusion of 18 matches, the champion squad will grab the first prize of ₹16 lakh.

This article will cover more details about the event.

iQOO BGMI India League 2024 participants

These are the 16 clubs Participating in the BGMI India League:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Enigma Gaming Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

Day 1 map schedule and how to watch

Starting at 4 pm on February 22, the opening battle of the India League is set in the crowd-favorite Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth encounters will be played in Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi maps respectively.

The fifth and sixth rounds will be contested in Miramar and Erangel maps, respectively. All these thrilling matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.

Here is the Day 1 schedule:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Top teams to watch out for

Entity Gaming is one of the favorites in this India League. The Saumaj-led lineup has won two notable tournaments this month, including the ESL Pro Series and the iQOO Pro Series 2024. Team Soul was the first runner-up in those two contests. However, the coach, Mayavi, revealed that Nakul will not take part in the upcoming event due to his board exams.

GodLike Esports has added Apollo to its squad ahead of the BGMI India League 2024. The main focus will now be to get a respectable spot in the competition, as the club has struggled to regain dominance in this scene for over a year.

Team XSpark has signed Shadow as their new captain, and they are hoping for a much-anticipated trophy in the BGMI India League. Gods Reign had a bad outing in the ESL Pro Series and will be looking to bounce back in this tournament.