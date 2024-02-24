With the cancellation of the iQOO BGMI India League, each of the participating 16 teams receives equal prize money. The event was canceled after the organizers could not resolve persistent network and audio connectivity issues. The competition was to be played from February 22 to 24 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR.

The India League LAN tournament had a total pool of ₹40 lakhs. Initially, the first and second prizes were to be awarded ₹16 lakh and ₹8 lakhs, respectively. The third, fourth, and fifth prizes were ₹3.5 lahks, ₹2 lahks, and ₹1.5 lakhs respectively. There was also a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each for the MVP player and the MVP team.

iQOO BGMI India League prize pool distribution

After the event was canceled, the organizer distributed ₹2.5 lakh each to all the participating in the India League 2024 after the cancellation of this contest.

These 16 BGMI clubs who participated in the event shared the cash prize:

Entity Gaming - ₹2.5 lakh Team Soul - ₹2.5 lakh Team Tamilas - ₹2.5 lakh Medal Esports - ₹2.5 lakh Team XSpark - ₹2.5 lakh Blind Esports - ₹2.5 lakh Hydra Esports - ₹2.5 lakh OR Esports - ₹2.5 lakh Gujarat Tigers - ₹2.5 lakh Enigma Gaming - ₹2.5 lakh Gods Reign - ₹2.5 lakh Skulltz Esports - ₹2.5 lakh GodLike Esports - ₹2.5 lakh Revenant Esports - ₹2.5 lakh FS Esports - ₹2.5 lakh Carnival Gaming - ₹2.5 lakh

The management also apologized to the fans, who were excited to see their favorite teams in the BGMI tournament and expected an exciting battle. They posted on their social media pages:

"Dear Fans, It is a matter of extreme regret that we had to call off the iQOO India League last night. We were facing persistent network and audio connectivity issues and despite our partner's and our best efforts, we were unable to find a stable solution."

Furthermore, the organizers mentioned:

"After careful consideration and being respectful of everyone's time we had to take the hard decision of calling off the League with a heavy heart. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may have caused to our fans and the participating teams and we sincerely apologize for that."

On the first day, no matches took place due to ping problems. While on Day 2, the first match started at around 6:45 pm. GodLike Esports emerged victorious with 19 points. However, some teams faced audio and internet issues in the first game as well.

Unfortunately, even after several attempts, these issues were not resolved, and ultimately, the organizers decided to cancel this iQOO BGMI India League.