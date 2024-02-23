iQOO BGMI India League 2024 canceled due to technical issues 

The iQOO BGMI India League has been canceled due to technical problems. On Day 2, the participating teams faced the same audio and internet issues as on the first day. The three-day tournament was scheduled from February 22 to 24, 2024, at the Noida Indoor Stadium, with a total cash prize of ₹40 lakh. The organizers tried their best but were unfortunately unable to resolve the issues.

Day 2 of the iQOO BGMI India League 2024 began at 6:40 pm on February 23. The first match was hosted in the Erangel map, where GodLike Esports registered a 19-point victory. After that, the teams faced the same problems, and no other matches were played there.

Day 1, on February 22, was called off due to internet issues. The management had then made the decision to host 14 games instead of 18 in the remaining two days. But they had to cancel the tournament after failing to resolve the problems on Day 2 as well.

iQOO BGMI India League teams

The participating teams in the India League are:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Enigma Gaming Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

The winning prize of the India League 2024 was ₹16 lakh, while the second prize was ₹8 lakh. With the cancelation of this event, these teams will now focus on their upcoming majors, including the Skyesports BGMI Champions and the BGIS 2024.

Crowd favorite Team GodLike had aimed to make a comeback in this tournament. They added Apollo to their BGMI unit for the iQOO India League. The Jelly-led crew played impressively in the first encounter on Day 2 and clinched the match with nine kills.

Apollo took five kills and was the MVP of that game. The club will now look to perform well in the upcoming Skyesports Champions Series.

Entity Gaming was one of the top contenders to win the India League. The Saumraj-led brigade has displayed commendable results in their last few events, including the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series.

Team Soul also entered this tournament on a high note as they mesmerized with their showcasing in that ESL event. The organization was expected to be a top performer in the India League.

Carnival Gaming was playing under their temporary IGL Hector. The squad also took seven kills in the first match. The newly formed organization will hope to showcase its strength in the upcoming BGMI events.