iQOO BGMI India League 2024: Prize pool distribution revealed 

iQOO has unveiled the prize pool distribution for the BGMI India League 2024 starting on February 22. The company has set a total prize of ₹40 lakhs. The three-day competition is scheduled to be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, where the 16 top clubs from the country will battle one another in 18 matches. iQOO Esports will broadcast the India League live on its official YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards.

The company recently hosted the BGMI Pro Series 2024, which had a cash prize pool of ₹15 lakhs. 14 out of these 16 participants have been chosen from that competition, while Team Soul and GodLike have received a direct ticket to the event.

Prize pool distribution of iQOO BGMI India League 2024

The organizer has allocated ₹16 lakhs to the winners. The first and second runners-up will take home ₹8 lakhs and ₹3.5 lakhs to their respective names. The fourth team will secure ₹2 lakhs. The MVP player of the India League will receive ₹1 lakh in prize money. Here is the detailed prize pool distribution for this three-day contest:

First place - ₹16 lakh

Second Place - ₹8 lakh

Third Place - ₹3.5 lakh

Fourth Place - ₹2 lakh

Fifth Place - ₹1.5 lakh

Sixth Place - ₹1.2 lakh

Seventh Place - ₹1 lakh

Eighth Place - ₹90,000

Ninth Place - ₹80,000

10th Place - ₹70,000

11th Place - ₹60,000

12th Place - ₹50,000

13th Place - ₹40,000

14th Place - ₹35,000

15th Place - ₹30,000

16th Place - ₹25,000

MVP Player - ₹1 lakh

MVP Team - ₹1 lakh

BGMI India League 2024 participants

Here are the names of all the 16 participating clubs:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirit Esports Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

Entity Gaming emerged victorious in the iQOO Pro Series 2024. The Saumraj-led brigade was phenomenal in the event. Team Soul and Team Tamilas also had commendable performances there. After lackluster performances in recent tournaments, Medal Esports finally found their ideal form and came fourth in the iQOO Pro Series 2024 BGMI tournament.

Team XSpark also played confidently there and will hope to achieve a respectable position in the India League. NinjaJod was the top-performing individual in the BGMI Pro Series. The star has only recently joined the organization. GodLike Esports, Revenant, and Carnival will try to claim the spotlight in the upcoming tournament.