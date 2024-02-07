iQOO BGMI LAN Event 2024: All 16 teams, dates, venue, prize pool, and more

In a surprise move, iQOO has canceled the LCQ Stage of its upcoming BGMI LAN Event 2024. Now, all the finalists of the recently concluded iQOO Pro Series will be seen contesting at the LAN Event, which is scheduled to take place from February 22, 2024, to February 24, 2024, at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. Interestingly, the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Finals will be hosted at the same venue from February 16, 2024, to February 18, 2024.

Initially, iQOO had announced that the LAN Event would consist of 16 BGMI teams, including the top 11 from the Pro Series Finals, two invited clubs (Soul and GodLike), and the top three squads from the LCQ.

With the cancellation of the LCQ phase, the LAN Event will feature the Pro Series 2024 finalists, including GodLike and Soul. The three-day contest has a total prize pool of ₹40 lakh.

iQOO BGMI LAN Event 2024 participants

Here are the 16 squads that will compete at the iQOO BGMI LAN Event 2024:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirit Esports Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

The Pro Series Finals were held on January 31, 2024, and February 1, 2024. All the listed teams contested in 12 matches. Entity Gaming emerged as the winners. The Saumraj-led lineup will now aim to win the upcoming LAN Event.

Team Soul also put in a strong performance and finished second at the Pro Series Finals. Their objective will now be to improve their form at the LAN Event and earn their first major BGMI trophy.

Team XSpark secured the fifth spot in the Pro Series Finals, and their player, NinjaJod, was named the MVP for his phenomenal performances. Bind, Hydra, and OR Esports had a mediocre run, but they claimed their spots in the top 10.

Gods Reign, Revenant, and GodLike Esports had underwhelming performances in the Pro Series Finals. They will all try to change their fortunes at the LAN Event.

FS Esports, led by Aaru, struggled in the Pro Series Finals, while Carnival Gaming faltered as they couldn't replicate their form from the Group Stage.