iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Medal Esports acquired the first rank with 59 points at the end of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals Day 1. The renowned lineup, led by Paradox, obtained three Chicken Dinners and looked to be in fine form after a long time. Team Tamilas and XSpark grabbed the second and third spots with 49 points each. Team Soul, too, had a decent day as they collected 48 points from six matches.

Entity, Blind, and Hydra Esports earned 42, 41, and 40 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by veteran Shadow, got the eighth rank with 39 points, including 30 eliminations. Gods Reign claimed the ninth spot with 34 points, followed by OR Esports with 27.

GodLike Esports is in 12th position with 25 points. Revenant, led by Sensei, accumulated 22 points on Day 1 and is 13th. FS Esports has 12 points. Carnival Gaming, who dominated the Group Stage, struggled on Day 1 and scored only 10 points from six games.

Day 1 match-wise overview of iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

Medal Esports impressed with their ability on Day 1 of Pro Series Finals (Image via iQOO)

Match 1 - Erangel

The last circle of Match 1 shrank around Erangel’s Pochiniki and saw several intense fights. OR Esports came out victorious in this game with 18 points. BGMI team Entity Gaming and Team Soul picked up 13 points each. Hydra Esports also got off to a fine start and scored 11 points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Medal Esports clinched the second battle with 16 points. Team XSpark showcased an outstanding performance as well and secured 22 points. Entity Gaming added 10 points to their name. Gods Reign claimed seven points, all of which came from eliminations.

Overall standings of Pro Series Finals Day 1 (Image via iQOO)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Soul, led by BGMI star Manya, demonstrated their strength in the third encounter and achieved a 21-point victory. Gujarat Tigers took 16 points, while GodLike accumulated 13, including nine kills.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Medal Esports registered their second victory with 18 points in this Vikendi battle. Team Tamilas secured 11 crucial points. Gods Reign got eight points.

Match 5 - Miramar

BGMI team Hydra Esports played brilliantly in the fifth game and obtained an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas saw another fabulous match, as they got 13 points. Skulltz and Soul collected 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Sanhok

In the last match of the day, Medal Esports picked up their third Chicken Dinner with 16 points. Team Tamilas, led by BGMI pro MrIGL, once again displayed their amazing teamwork and claimed 14 points. Entity Gaming and XSpark grabbed 13 and 12 points, respectively.