iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Group Stage of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 started on January 29 with 24 teams. Carnival Esports claimed the first spot on the table after bagging 66 points and two Chicken Dinners in their first four matches. GodLike Esports finished second with 38 points, followed by third-placed Team XSpark with the same number of points. Gods Reign and Team Soul secured fourth and fifth place with 37 and 34 points, respectively.

Revenant Esports ranked 11th with 21 points and 14 kills. Team Tamilas had a poor start to the stage, as they only registered 14 points in their first four matches. Medal Esports and WSB also stumbled, bagging six and three points, respectively.

Day 1 results of iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage

Carnival Gaming delivered stunning performances on Day 1 (Image via iQOO)

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and B

Team Skulltz dominated the first match of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage, earning a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Rising BGMI athletes Phoenix and Bijulu claimed six frags each for the team, while Lucifer registered four eliminations.

Dark Spirits secured 14 points and eight finishes, while Revenant and Gods Reign obtained 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Carnival Gaming came out victorious in the second match with 20 points, thanks to Goblin’s six kills. Alibaba Raiders and FS Esports bagged 12 points each, while GodLike and Psyche clinched nine points each.

Revenant took 14 points on Day 1 (Image via iQOO)

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and C

Carnival Gaming maintained their momentum and dominated the third match with 25 points and 15 eliminations. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, garnered 12 points, while Autobotz and Team XSpark captured 11 and eight points, respectively.

Match 4 - Miramar - Group A and B

Team Soul, led by BGMI star Manya, registered their first win of the event in the fourth match and secured 19 points. Rony was the star player with six finishes.

Hyderabad Hydras managed 12 important points, while Gods Reign and Team 8Bit secured 11 points each.

Overall standings of iQOO Pro Series Day 1 (Image via iQOO)

Match 5 - Erangel - Group C and A

Entity Gaming clinched a huge 29-point victory in the fifth match. Hydra Esports garnered 16 important points, while Team XSpark bagged 15 points. Ninjajod was the top performer with seven frags.

Match 6 - Miramar - Group C and B

GodLike Esports put in an amazing performance in the sixth match and secured a 26-point Chicken Dinner. BGMI pro Aditya took five kills.

Gods Reign, OR, and Carnival Gaming earned 13 points each from the match.