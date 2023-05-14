"It is coming soon": BGMI legend Dynamo assures fans about game's return

Popular BGMI caster Ketan "K18" Patel uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel on May 12, 2023, where he was commentating with Matthew Hayden and Mohammed Kaif. During the 14th-minute mark of the video, Ketan was seen interviewing Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant. Ketan took the opportunity to ask Dynamo to share some hints at BGMI's return to the Indian market. In turn, Dynamo gave a witty reply.

Timestamp: 14:46

Dynamo replied (translated from Hindi):

"It's actually been a decade since I have started playing games... There are a lot of dates. Now if I choose and mention one of those dates then that does not imply that the game will return exactly on that date."

Dynamo and Ketan were seen having a good time when the latter asked the former to confirm the title's comeback. Here's what Dynamo laughingly said (translated from Hindi):

"It is coming soon. Definitely it is coming. A lot of people are going to Korea, where a lot of new details will be known... Go and hurl your questions at those who are going to Korea. It will be like our school times when the first student to go for a viva was asked all the questions by their friends."

Talking about Krafton's headquarters, Ketan said it is the only place where all the company's final decisions are taken. Hence, creators visiting the headquarters in Seoul in a few days might get some insights about BGMI's unban date.

Dynamo makes skeptic comment about BGMI's return on livestream

In an earlier livestream, Dynamo was seen giving somewhat of a sarcastic reply while responding to a viewer asking him about the tentative unban date of BGMI in the Indian gaming market.

Timestamp: 1:27

The Battlegrounds Mobile India star said (translated from Hindi):

"The game has been touted to return for a long time. It was supposed to come in January. People were saying that it will return on January 26. January turned February, February turned to March, March turned to April, then April turned to May. And now, May will change to June."

While his comments disappointed fans, his recent statements in Ketan's vlogs have reassured others eagerly waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback and its esports to resume.

