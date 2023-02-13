"It was like a team-up": E-athlete Shadow OG on GodLike getting targeted at BGMI Showdown LAN event

GodLike's BGMI star Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar, aka Shadow OG, was the guest on a recent episode of LitTalks, a YouTube show presented by the esports organization and hosted by its general manager Kammaljeet Singh. During the episode, the former answered various fan questions, including one about GodLike getting targeted during the Showdown LAN event. Confirming that his team was being hunted, he said:

"Yeah, we were targeted. It was like a team-up. Everyone was playing to eliminate us, and I don't know why. But it's alright."

Interestingly, Shadow also mentioned other squads "targeting" his team in response to another question. A fan asked him why GodLike's BGMI squad had changed their drop in BGMS's final match — mainly because they'd lost the opportunity to bag four more points at this event. Here's what Shadow OG said in response:

"Yeah, we felt pretty bad for losing four points. It was sort of our final event, and we choked in the last match. So, it was disheartening."

Shadow OG continued to explain why GodLike's BGMI lineup changed its drop location for the final match, as he added:

"It was [because of] all the team-up and targeting that was happening [before the final match]. So, we decided to play a bit safer than earlier."

BGMI pro-Shadow OG picks his favorite match during recent episode of Lit Talks

Another follower asked Shadow to reveal his career's favorite match. The GodLike star's response involved a tournament's final game — which he won as a part of TSM's roster. Here are his exact words:

"The last match [in the tournament], where I won a trophy as a part of TSM. We scored the chicken dinner in the last match. That match was interesting because we were not sure about winning and there was panic. Even the zone was pretty hard,ahalf of it was in the water, and the rest was on land. Still, we got the Chicken Dinner, so that match became the most memorable for me."

The BGMI star also answered a fan question on whether trash-talk is needed in the community, referring to the comments exchanged between the competitors during a match. Here's what Shadow OG said:

"Yes, of course. It is a part of the game, and it's okay. Be it in the heat of the moment or whatever, it's fine."

Shadow OG also revealed that he liked trash-talking Team SouL due to the well-known rivalry between the BGMI squads. Shadow also agreed with the remark from Kammaljeet Singh that both SouL and GodL have provided the fans with a lot of entertainment and that trash-talk is needed in the gaming community.

