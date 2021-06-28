“It won't be long before Battlegrounds Mobile India takes the nation's esports scene to the next level”: Naresh “Seervi” Seervi, in-game leader of Red owl Gaming

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was announced for the Indian mobile community, fans of the game are finally excited for the last stages before the game’s official launch.

The story of PUBG Mobile in the Indian esports scene has been quite extraordinary. From just a mobile game to becoming one of the highest-grossing esports markets in India, the mobile community here has grown leaps and bounds.

Following the PUBG Mobile ban last year, fans of the mobile community were left without any means until BGMI was said to be under development. Finally, the game is set for official release.

In an exclusive interview, Sportskeeda Esports’ Subhradeep Mukherjee got the chance to talk about the recent launch of BGMI with Red owl Gaming’s in-game leader, Naresh “Seervi” Seervi.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Q: You have been an active member of the Indian mobile gaming scene since 2019. What drove your interest in PUBG Mobile in the first place?

Seervi: I used to play Rules of Survival (ROS) in 2018 before PUBG Mobile. In ROS, there used to be a team named NSD, consisting of Vampire (current ORvampire) and Trilok (current mymTrilok).

They used to be the best team from India in ROS. I saw them move over to PUBG Mobile and play the Campus Championship. Then, I noticed the competition in PUBG Mobile and shifted to it in November 2018.

Q: I have noticed that since 2019, you have been a part of several PUBG Mobile rosters. In the short period of a year, you jumped ships with three different PUBG Mobile rosters. What made you change teams so frequently?

Seervi: My 1st team was Team Immortals (IMT). I played PMIS 2019 with them and came 9th after the finals. Then the team broke apart, and I joined Team Psyché (PSY).

A few months later, the PSY lineup got sponsored by SynerGE (SGE). I played for team SynerGE for a year, from September 2019 to September 2020. After that, SGE merged with Galaxy Racers (GXR), and I became a member of GXR.

Earlier this year, GXR had some plan changes, and I left GXR. When I realized Battlegrounds Mobile India is on its way back, I joined Red owl Gaming (RO), my current team org.

Q: Since 2019, you and your teams have competed in several national and international level tournaments of PUBG Mobile. Despite not having the most desirable outcomes, what made you keep pushing forward with the mobile gaming scene?

Seervi: Gaming has been my passion since childhood, so winning or losing never changed my passion for gaming. In fact, the more competition I participated in, the more my love for gaming grew.

Q: Now that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been announced, and the test servers are active, did you manage to get your hands on the BGMI app?

Seervi: Yeah, I do have Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access on my Android phone, and it’s awesome to see the return of the game.

Q: Depending on the release trailers and gameplay you are experiencing right now, what would you say are new to Battlegrounds Mobile India as features compared to PUBG Mobile?

Seervi: The main change I noticed is the kill effect in the form of leaves which is way cooler, and there are a few more changes like the kill feed notification.

Kills has been changed to finishes

Killed has been changed to defeated

Thus providing a healthy gaming environment.

Q: Although there has been a massive gap due to the PUBG Mobile ban in Indian esports, how well do you think Battlegrounds Mobile India will pick up from where PUBGM left?

Seervi: The response towards the relaunch of the game has been pretty good. So it won’t be much longer before Battlegrounds Mobile India picks up the pace and completes the unfinished job of growing Indian esports to another level.

Q: Fans of the Indian mobile gaming scene have been waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for ages. Now that it is announced and is out for beta testing, how well do you think it will perform in quenching the PUBG Mobile thirst of Indian mobile gaming fans?

Seervi: Every Battlegrounds Mobile India fan’s nightmare has come to an end with the announcement of its relaunch. The thirst is going to be quenched only when the game gets launched ultimately. This will then give the satisfaction of enjoying Battlegrounds Mobile India to the fullest.

Q: Can you shed some light on the expectations you had for Battlegrounds Mobile India and if they are met or not?

Seervi: The only expectation I had from Battlegrounds Mobile India was that it would be relaunched as soon as possible. The changes in the game don’t mean much to me as I never had any side effects.

Q: With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally releasing, how well do you think the Indian mobile esports scene will grow with respect to the already existing PUBG Mobile market worldwide?

Seervi: The mobile esports scenario is going to boom again with the launch of the game, and Battlegrounds Mobile India’s esports schedule announcement is going to make it more interesting than before.

Q: You are currently the in-game leader of Red owl Gaming. What is your daily training routine, and how much confident are you regarding their future performance?

Seervi: Currently, as an IGL, I’m focused on getting to know the team better. Everyone will soon see my confidence in the roster as we participate in the tourneys.

