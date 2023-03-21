"It's just a matter of some time": Snax hints at BGMI unban on livestream

On March 19, 2023, BGMI legend and YouTuber Raj "Snax" Varma held a livestream on his channel where he played Valorant alongside friends from S8UL. During the broadcast, he provided hints at a potential unban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Snax was seen opening the game after six months and getting a tad emotional as he showed his in-game character to his audience; however, he refused to play any matches before the title's return to the Indian market.

The star further stated that he could control himself from playing the game for a few more days. Hinting at a possible unban, he urged fans to wait for some time.

His exact words were:

"I will only play once the game officially returns. If I can control myself from playing for the last eight months, I can do it now as well. It's just a matter of some time."

Popular YouTuber Snax announces his return to BGMI esports

In the same livestream, Snax urged his fans to wait for some time after which they will be able to watch him stream the game on his channel. He then mentioned that he will be discussing more about the in-game nitty-gritty later. He also spoke about how he missed using his voice pack in BGMI.

Snax then went on to confirm his comeback to the BGMI competitive esports scene. He stated that he will return after the game's return:

"I will talk about in-game stuff like close-range and long-range drills once the game comes back. However, amongst everything, I miss my voice pack in the game. Moreover, I will also play competitive after its return."

Battlegrounds Mobile India players and esports enthusiasts across the country consider Snax a cult figure. Hence, it's no surprise that the legend's recent statements have created a buzz. It remains to be seen as to which esports team he will prefer to represent in upcoming tournaments.

Millions of gamers and esports lovers are still waiting for BGMI to be relisted in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store; however, as of today (March 21), Krafton is yet to announce when the title will fetch new updates.

