Earlier this week, GodLike Esports' BGMI athlete Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary appeared on the second episode of LitTalks, a special series on the esports organization's YouTube channel. The popular show is hosted by GodLike's General Manager, Kammaljeet Singh, who posed multiple fan questions to ZGod.

During the conversation, Abhishek "ZGod" was asked for his opinion on "how can a player establish himself in a competitive scenario?" The GodLike star was quick to respond:

"If you compare the current and past scenarios, it was easier before. Previously, if a new player used to arrive to the scene, there were better chances of their success in becoming a great player and getting limelight or fame. However, these days, the competition is a lot tougher and it's really tough for new players to rise."

ZGod not only provided his take on how difficult it is for aspiring esports athletes to become well-known, but also offered tips for anyone looking to make it big. Here's what the BGMI pro said:

"One will have to perform well as a part of a team and solo in the official tournaments. Apart from that, if players are not able to perform well in official events, they can go for third-party tournaments, where one can perform well. If they keep up their performance, they can easily get the limelight."

In addition to these statements, there were many other interesting revelations from ZGod during the show.

BGMI star ZGod reveals his best match, inspiration, relations with teammates, and more

As ZGod was bombarded with fan questions, the BGMI pro revealed a lot about himself. He chose one particular match from his very first tournament, PMCO Fall Split, as the best one of his career. ZGod further mentioned that the match was very special to him as he won the "Top Fragger" award, despite ending up on the losing side.

ZGod named former CS: GO pro Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins as his inspirations. The BGMI esports athlete stated that he had come across both of these gaming legends when he was younger and was amazed by their PUBG skills.

ZGod was then asked about his relationship with other members of GodLike Esports, including Jonathan. The Battlegrounds Mobile India star stated that the question was pointless, as their relationship was pretty good after playing together for four years. He even called his teammates his "brothers."

Another fan question was about ZGod's New Year resolution and his future goals. In response, ZGod revealed that "joining a gym" was his resolution. While speaking about his future goals, he stated that he wanted to focus more on "YouTube (streaming)" and "the game (Battlegrounds Mobile India)."

Interestingly, the question about him streaming came up multiple times as ZGod assured his fans that he would be going "live" soon. Interested readers can check out the entire episode in the video embedded above in this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes