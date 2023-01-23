BGMI pro Jonathan names his favorite Indian assaulters

Jonathan Amaral, who is considered one of the most skilled BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) players, was recently asked about his pick for the best assaulter in the Indian gaming community. The GodLike Esports star responded immediately with an answer as he said:

"There are good assaulters in the IGC (Indian gaming community), but my favorite is my team. God (ZGOD), Neyoo, Lala (ClutchGod), Shadow, and me. I haven't played much with anyone else."

Apart from picking up the best assaulters in Battlegrounds Mobile India's competitive scene, the GodLike pro also mentioned the car vlog, which he will release soon.

Jonathan shared about missing BGMI and its LAN tournaments on a previous occasion

Last week, the GodLike Esports' BGMI star talked about the game during a live stream and said that he misses Battlegrounds Mobile India a lot, especially its LAN tournaments and the competitive scene.

His remarks resonated with the opinions of many fans. The esports scene of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been at a halt for almost five months due to a ban on the Indian PUBG Mobile variant due to data security reasons.

Jonathan also spoke about the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India and the rumors surrounding the potential unban date. The star mentioned that he has been getting leaks but has avoided believing them. Furthermore, he is focusing on grinding in the game.

"Keep grinding; the game can return any day. I have been getting many leaks, but I do not believe any. I am focusing on playing the game and grinding. We will start our "boom" as soon as I hear that the "game has returned to the App Store and the Play Store."

For those unaware, Krafton has yet to clarify any unban date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

No ban-reversal date for BGMI, as Krafton is yet to provide any update

BGMI's return is uncertain as Krafton has not made any announcement (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the past five months, fans have come across numerous unban dates for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many recently suggested that the game might get unbanned on January 15, but nothing happened as Krafton has kept quiet on the matter.

The South Korean company has previously shared its keenness to "resume services for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)" while continuing to "invest in the Indian games market."

Hence, it makes sense for gamers to wait for an official update from the developers' side and avoid rumors. Besides fake unban dates, players must also avoid dubious download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India updates or APK clients.

Instead of going for the unauthorized download links, gamers should go for the games already available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes