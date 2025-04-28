Jonathan Gaming wins FMVP and Fan Favourite Player awards in BGIS 2025

BGMI athlete Jonathan Gaming from GodLike emerged as the FMVP of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 after his outstanding performance in the Grand Finals. He also won the Fan Favourite Player award in the event. His team secured the runner-up spot in the tournament after stunning performances. His teammate Admino became the MVP of the event.

The BGIS 2025 wrapped up on April 27 after a two-month-long action between numerous BGMI teams. The Grand Finals was held from April 25 to 27 in Kolkata, where the 16 finalists battled against each other for the trophy and a share of the total prize pool of ₹3.2 crore. Team Versatile was the winner of this prestigious event.

Special award winners of BGIS 2025

Fan Favourite Team - GodLike - ₹1 lakh

Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan Gaming - ₹1 lakh

Realme MVP - Admino - ₹3 lakh

Finals MVP - Jonathan - ₹1.5 lakh

Best IGL - Saumraj - ₹2 lakh

Emerging star - ScaryyJod - ₹1 lakh

Best clutch - Spower - ₹1 lakh

Jonathan demonstrated fantastic performances throughout the event. He helped his team earn a podium in the tournament. His team scored 152 points with the help of 116 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner in the Grand Finals.

Jonathan won the FMVP award in an official BGMI tournament for the first time. He has claimed many MVP titles in third-party tournaments and has approximately 6.93 million subscribers on YouTube.

Admino from the team was phenomenal throughout the BGIS 2025. He played a key role in several crucial matches and secured the MVP title. GodLike Esports won the Fan Favourite Team award in the event, grabbing ₹37.2 lakh in prize money.

Saumraj-led Team Versatile was remarkable in the Grand Finals and lifted the trophy after a dominant performance. Saumraj received the Best IGL award, while his teammate Spower won the Best Clutch award. The team claimed a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

Orangutan Gaming reached the third position, Reckoning Esports grabbed fourth place, and True Rippers managed to rise to fifth rank. Cincinnati Kids came seventh, while Medal finished eighth. Team Soul had a horrible run in the Grand Finals as they ended up in 15th position, while Hades H4K was 16th in the BGIS 2025.

