Krafton disqualifies more than 150 BGMI teams from BGIS 2023 for violating rules 

In a recent development, Krafton has disqualified over 150 BGMI teams from the ongoing BGIS 2023 for violating rules, specifically sections 6.2.4 and 4.1 of the rulebook. The In-Game Qualifiers and Online Qualifiers Round 1 recently ended, featuring many squads. The second round of the Online Qualifiers is set to be played from September 7 to 10.

According to an official announcement, some of the disqualified teams used equipment not permitted in this tournament. As per rule 4.1, players can only employ mobile phones or approved handheld devices to play in this BGIS event. Other teams were disqualified for breaching section 6.2.4 (Ringing), which states;

"Playing under another player’s account or Gamer Tag, or soliciting or inducing someone else to play a under another player’s account or Gamer Tag, is prohibited."

Krafton takes strict action to ensure fair play among participants in BGIS 2023

It has been observed that several major organizations and players have raised complaints regarding others not following the rules of the event. Some squads gain an unfair advantage in BGMI by using third-party apps or breaking other rules. The journey of a lot of teams has now ended in this BGIS.

Disqualified teams from India Series 2023 (Image via Krafton)

The second round of this event's Online Qualifiers will see 512 teams, including the bottom 32 from The Grind Finals. However, Krafton hasn't yet announced the names of all the participants.

A total of 2,048 squads fought in Round 1 with the 480 best teams advancing to the next phase. After the disqualification of several teams, this event's upcoming matches are expected to be fairly competitive.

Disqualified teams from BGIS (Image via Krafton)

All these disqualified teams will not compete in any remaining stages (Image via Krafton)

The publisher has also banned a total of 32 teams due to using hacks in the initial phases of this year's BGIS Round 1. These squads will also be not allowed to play any rounds of the tournament.

Banned teams from BGMI India Series 2023 (Image via Krafton)

The India Series 2023 will conclude on October 15, 2023, with its champions getting the winning prize pool of ₹75 lakh. The top 16 squads will be awarded a slice of the total prize pool of ₹2 crore.

However, the competition will be tough for all teams as they will have to progress through multiple phases to achieve a spot in the top 16.