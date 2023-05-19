Krafton issues new statement on BGMI comeback date in India: BGMI APK download to be soon made available

The latest news is that BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is officially returning to the Android and iOS stores following a long ban from the Government of India. Developer Krafton India has officially posted the news on their Instagram account. This development comes as a delight to all the stakeholders who have tirelessly worked to have the game reinstated since 2022. Similar to the fate of PUBG Mobile, the Indian version of the game faced a ban last year.

The ban severely stifled the growth of the game’s ecosystem, and it even hampered the Indian esports scene. However, Krafton India has always been optimistic about overturning the ban, and their efforts have finally succeeded.

Krafton India is yet to announce the date of release for BGMI after overturning the ban

There have been earlier speculations about BGMI getting unbanned, but much of it has been from the community. However, official news arrived on May 19, as Krafton India posted about it on their social media accounts. Here's what the company said:

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Indian authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc., as a responsible South Korean company that abides by the law, has put in place several measures to ensure compliance to all Indian laws. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we maintain the highest possible standards. At KRAFTON, Inc., we are our deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation. To achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies. We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skills and thrive in the industry."

Krafton also thanked the Indian community for always supporting BGMI:

"We are grateful to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you."

However, as of writing, the servers are offline, but they are expected to be restored once the game becomes available officially.

