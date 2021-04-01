Top 5 April Fools' Day pranks by the Indian gaming community in 2021

April 1st is April Fools' Day, which means everyone's out to play pranks on each other. This April Fools' Day, influencers from the Indian Gaming community didn't hold back when it came to trolling their fans.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best April Fools' pranks from the Indian gaming community.

Top 5 April Fool's Day pranks from the Indian gaming community

#1 Professional PUBG Mobile Player Snax leaves organization IND

Snax is a Professional PUBG Mobile Player for Team IND and has a number of achievements under his belt. The pro gamer pulled off a very successful prank which the majority of the audience bought.

The gamer put up a story on his Instagram handle stating:

Hello Guys! I want to thank @insidious_org for all the support and love. It's been quite a journey with them. Always grateful for all the experience and support. We will consider what life has to offer. Let's take next big step together. Let's move forward. Thank you for showering all the love #indlovers. A big thank you!

Snax later went on to reveal that this was his April Fools prank on an Instagram story.

#2 Team Entity Part ways with TSM

Team Entity joined hands with TSM a long time ago and entered the PUBG Mobile scene. The roster was one of the best in the country before the PUBG Mobile ban, but now the team is focusing on content creation while waiting for the game to return.

Given the amusing behavior of Team Entity players and the atmosphere in their Mumbai-based Bootcamp, they were expected to prank their fans on this day. Players, managers, and close friends in the community began posting Instagram Stories wishing each other luck on their new journeys and hinting at a new team announcement. But all this was just part of their April Fools prank, and most of the fans caught on.

#3 Proffesional Caster "Ocean Sharma" disclosed as Coach of the team

Taking the TSM Player's prank a step further, professional esports caster "Ocean Sharma," who is well known on the PUBG Mobile circuit, went ahead and claimed to be the team's coach, this was not true and Ocean Sharma's attempt at an April Fools' Day prank.

#4 Proffesional Valorant Player SK Rossi is none other than Forsaken

Global Esports, a well-known esports organization, posted a video on their YouTube channel earlier today as part of an April Fool's Day prank featuring their player SK Rossi, who resembles Forsaken a bit, an ex-CSGO Pro who was banned for using cheats.

#5 Proffesional Valorant Pro Antidote leaving Team Mahi and Rite2Ace leaving Competitive

Team Mahi is one of the best Valorant teams in the country, with top-tier players such as Antidote and Rite2Ace who also went out of their way to prank their audience, with Antidote posting an Instagram story "Leaving Team Mahi" and Rite2Ace posting "Leaving Competitive," both of which were pranks.