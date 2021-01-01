Riot Games' latest competitive shooter release Valorant has taken the global gaming community by storm. It has only been seven months since its release, and it has already produced multiple talents across the world.

Valorant has attracted the esports audience in India fairly quickly. This led tournament organizers in the country to host many competitions throughout 2020.

Some players stood out and should be credited for the same. However, ranking them is going to be an arduous task. Valorant is a team game, and rating these individual roles in a team setting will lead to a lot of debate.

So here's an unranked list of the top 10 Valorant players in India:

Top 10 Indian Valorant Pros in 2020

#10 - Harsh 'Harshhh' Arora

Harsh "Harshhh" Arora

Harsh Arora, also known as "Harshhh," is one of the finest cypher players in the country and is great with the operator. He had previously played for Team Indsidious in CS:GO before dedicating his career towards Valorant with Noble Esports.

He often helps the team with duelists, apart from his main cypher. Currently playing for XTZ Esports, Harshhh and his team have won the Nimo TV Pro-Streamer tournament and Valorant Warfare. His team has also grabbed podium finishes in TEC Series 2 and 4.

#9 - Abhay 'Knightrider' Mulchandani

Abhay 'Knightrider' Mulchandani

Abhay Mulchandani, also known as Knightrider, is one of the best duelists in the country. He is known for his Jett+Operator duo and is one of the country's best snipers. He is a retired CS:GO player, who is known for his time in God Particles.

Knightrider pursued a career in Valorant with God Particles before being offered a place in Godlike Esports' squad. He managed to grab the 3rd-4th place in NODWIN Agni Series and was a runner-up in Valorant Warfare with Godlike Esports.

#8 Bhavin 'Hellranger' Kotwani

Bhavin 'Hellranger' Kotwani

Bhavin Kotwani, also known as Hellranger, is one of the strongest IGLs of India. The ex-CS:GO pro had previously earned his name with Global Esports in CS:GO, and continued the good work with Valorant.

Hellranger usually mains controllers like Omen and Brimestone. He has also used Breach. Known for his mind games and positioning, Hellranger has been a runner-up in TEC Series 1, 2, and Aorus South Asia Cup.

#7 Ganesh 'SkRossi' Rossi

Ganesh 'SkRossi' Rossi

Ganesh Rossi, also known as "SkRossi," is a fierce aimer. He is known for his sharp operator usage and mains the duelist agent Jett. SkRossi has played for Blaze Esports in CS:GO. He made a late entry into the Valorant scene with Global Esports.

Nevertheless, he is feared by most enemies for his sharp reflexes and aiming. He was placed 3rd-4th in NODWIN Agni Series with Global Esports and is one of the country's best snipers. He has also grabbed the MVP award in TEC Series 3.

#6 Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das

Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das

Debanjan Das, also known as Deathmaker, is considered as the best aimer in the country. He has held the sharpshooting mantle since his time in CS:GO. Deathmaker had entered Valorant with GodSquad (later signed under Global Esports) and took a break to pursue CS:GO.

However, he landed at GodLike Esports in Valorant. Deathmaker mains duelists like Jett and Raze and also has decent operator skills. With Global Esports, he was a runner-up of TEC Series 1 and 2. He also grabbed the MVP award in TEC Series 3, 5, and Skyesports League 2020.

#5 Sagnik 'Hellfighter' Roy

Sagnik 'Hellfighter' Roy

Sagnik Roy, also known as "Hellfighter" or "Hellff," is the country's best sentinel. With his unusually aggressive Cypher plays, Hellff has managed to create his own style with sentinels.

An ex-CS:GO pro, Hellfighter, found himself in Valorant with team GodSquad and Global Esports. He was then transferred to Team Mahi (previously Velocity Gaming).

#4 Tejas 'Rite2Ace' Sawant

Tejas 'Rite2Ace' Sawant

Tejas Sawant, also known as "Ace," is considered the country's best Support player. He is known for his mind-blowing clutch plays and fierce rifling. Ace has also earned the 73rd spot in the second APAC leaderboard of Valorant.

Starting with Team Vertigo, Ace is currently playing for Team Mahi and has maintained a dominating character in the South Asian region. He is known for his brainy Sova main and is also seen using controllers like Omen.

#3 Anuj 'Amaterasu' Sharma

Anuj 'Amaterasu' Sharma

Anuj Sharma, also known as "Amaterasu," is considered the best IGL in the country. Leading the dominant Team Mahi, Amaterasu has a fierce presence of mind and is known for his agent mains Breach and Phoenix.

Before this, he had played CS:GO professionally under Entity Gaming. With Team Mahi and Team Vertigo, Amaterasu has won all the national tournaments that he has participated in and managed to grab third place in PVP Esports Open.

#2 Karan 'Excali' Mhaswadkar

Karan 'Excali' Mhaswadkar

Karan Mhaswadkar, also known as "Excali," is one of the country's best duelists. Known for his flashy aim and rifling, Excali mains agents like Raze and Reyna have often contributed with a controller like Omen.

Excali had previously played for Entity Gaming in CS:GO and has pursued a career in Valorant since. He started with Team Vertigo. He is currently playing for Team Mahi. Excali won the MVP award in TEC Series 4.

#1 Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose

Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose

Sabyasachi Bose, also known as "Antidote," is considered the country's best sniper since his time in CS:GO. One of India's best Jett mains, Antidote, is known for his unpredictable plays and aggressive positioning.

An ex-CS:GO pro, Antidote, entered the Valorant scene very early with Team Vertigo. He currently plays for Team Mahi and has won all the national tournaments that he has participated in.

Few Honourable Mentions: