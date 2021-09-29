Krafton permanently bans 1,36,955 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

It has been a busy few weeks for Battlegrounds Mobile India(BGMI). After the initial success, the game continued to grow exponentially. However, in the past few weeks, hackers proved to be the biggest challenge to the game. There is an anti-cheat system built into the game, but it has not been successful in keeping the game clean since the in-game anti-cheat doesn't ban all hackers from the game as it should.

Krafton bans more than 136K BGMI accounts for cheating

The number of cheaters banned from the game is reported weekly by the officials. In the past week, from 17th September to 23rd September, over 136,955 accounts have been permanently banned for cheating. It's a subsequent increase, around 132 percent from last week. However, this is still nowhere near the 300k accounts that were banned during the first few weeks.

BGMI anti cheat banned 136,955 accounts for cheating during the period of Sept 17 to Sept 23 (Image via Krafton)

BGMI star Jonathan urged BGMI officials to act against hackers. He tweeted, "I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vain is disappointing. Yes, I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers every day. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority."

Jonathan Amaral @tsment_jonathan I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority. I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority.

His teammate Ghatak earlier told on his stream, the first official tournament of BGMI, the BattleGrounds Mobile India Series, is also delayed due to hackers.

Some other gaming stars, such as Mortal and Scout, have also expressed disappointment and frustration at hackers. Scout has been quite vocal about this issue for some time now.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

In response, officials have promised to strive and implement a comprehensive anti-hacking campaign. They have also reiterated that players and fans report any illegal activity they sense in the game either through the in-game report function or social media.

Lastly, the onus is on Krafton to remove cheaters from the game and make it a fair battlefield for all gamers.

