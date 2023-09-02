Krafton reschedules BGIS 2023 Grand Finals dates due to India vs Pakistan World Cup match

The early stages of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 are already underway, and multiple teams from the country are showcasing their skills and hoping to reach the subsequent phases. Indian esports enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in the coming months as the most popular sport and video game, Cricket and BGMI, respectively, will host flagship events.

Initially, the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023 was planned for three days from October 12 to 14. However, Krafton has tweaked the schedule as the company has now decided to hold the Grand Finals on October 12, 13, and 15. Due to the cricket game between India and Pakistan on 14 October, the publisher decided not to organize any matches of the Finals on that day.

Cricket games between India and Pakistan always garner massive viewership, as millions of fans take time off from work to enjoy these matches, especially if they're World Cup games. BGMI fans are also happy with the change as they can now enjoy both events.

Krafton reveals venue for BGIS 2023 Finals

The three-day Finale will be hosted at NSCI Dome, which is located in Worli Mumbai and is a popular venue for functions like weddings, sports matches, and music concerts. It has a hosting capacity of around 3000-4500 spectators. It will also be broadcast online on the Kraton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema.

The BGIS 2023 Finals will feature India’s top 16 BGMI teams, who will battle one another for a hefty prize pool of ₹2 crore. The publisher will award ₹75 lahks to the champions, and ₹37.5 and ₹25 lahks, respectively, to the second and third best teams. The top eight squads of this competition will also play a friendly tournament with the top eight teams from South Korea.

The BGIS is the biggest official tournament of BGMI after its re-entry in India on May 29. Currently, a total of 2048 teams are fighting in the Online Qualifiers, which will run until September 17. Godlike, Team Soul, Orangutan, Entity, and many more reputed organizations will be seen competing in this stage.

The main objective of these teams will now be to acquire a spot in the BGIS Grand Finals. The level of competition is already intense as several underdogs have amazed everyone with unique strategies and skills. Reaching the Finale will not be easy, as the teams will have to advance through many stages.