Krafton responds to BGMI UC purchase via Google Play payment method issue

Since the release of BGMI’s Early Access, numerous developments have taken place. The developer have revealed a lot of information regarding this Indian version of PUBG Mobile, including the Rules of Conduct, Community Policy, and more.

Adjustments to the pricing of UC were also made as they were higher in comparison to the game’s global version. On top of that, an issue regarding the download of maps and matchmaking was fixed.

Currently, players cannot purchase UC in BGMI using Google Play, but n a new development, Krafton has responded to the matter in a new development.

Also read: PUBG Mobile YouTuber GameXpro drops hint about BGMI release date

Krafton has answered questions regarding UC purchase in BGMI via Google Play

Response of Krafton to the Google Play payment option

Users weren’t able to purchase in-game currency, i.e., UC, using Google Play as the payment option. In response, the developer has put up a post on the official website of BGMI.

It states the following:

“Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA players, we have identified that the option to purchase UC with Google Play redeem code is showing although the function is not yet available. Accordingly, we would like to inform you that it is currently not possible to purchase UC through Google Play; we will further update you when purchasing UC through Google Play is available. Thank you.”

Also read: “I will professionally represent ForceOne X Legstump Esports when Battlegrounds Mobile India finally goes live”: Syedshabbir “Shabbir Gaming” Ahmed

As discussed, purchasing UC via Google Play cannot take place at the moment. However, it is expected that this option will soon be made available.

All users can now do is wait. The developers will announce that on their social media handles or website once it is accessible.

Links to them have been provided below:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: “Krafton’s new virtual world elements make BGMI more fun to play”: Kronten Gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s unique features and contribution to esports ecosystem

Edited by Ravi Iyer