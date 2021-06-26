PUBG Mobile YouTuber GameXpro drops hint about BGMI release date

Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat might have dropped a significant hint regarding the final release of BGMI. Nearly everyone now knows that the Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India is out. It was released on June 17th, and with that, users were able to try out the highly-anticipated battle royale title after months of waiting.

However, with the final release still pending, players are excited to see what the developers have in store regarding special events and other unique content.

"1 week left to the official launch:" GameXpro on BGMI's final release

It just 1 week left to Official launch of BGMI.

iOS walo ka pta nahi !! 🔥 — GameXpro (@im_gamexpro) June 25, 2021

A lot of speculation has come up on the internet about the final launch of BGMI. In one of his most recent tweets, GameXpro said:

This implies that the game is just a few days away, and the much-awaited moment will arrive pretty soon. Upon release, users on the Android platform can download it on their devices via the Google Play Store.

However, in the same tweet, the prominent content creator also mentioned that details regarding the release on iOS are not yet known to him.

Krafton, in the support section of BGMI, has quoted this about the iOS version:

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Users can download the Early Access on the Google Play Store after joining the beta program

For now, Android gamers can download the Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices. They can do it once they have joined the beta program (clicking here will redirect them to it).

The Early Access was also recently made available to play on PC/laptops via the BlueStacks emulator. Users can click on this link to read the guide on how it can be done.

