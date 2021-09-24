Krafton reveals new BGMI logo in latest social media post

Fans have been asking for the BGMI logo and Krafton has finally revealed it. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is predominantly referred to as BGMI, Krafton came up with a dedicated logo for the battle royale game.

Ever since its release, BGMI has garnered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has a great rating of 4.5 stars. iOS players can also enjoy the game as it is available on the Apple App Store.

BGMI logo is finally revealed

Krafton has finally unveiled the official logo for BGMI and the players are quite excited about it on all social media platforms. Finally, a short video clip was uploaded to the official social media handles as well as the YouTube channel.

The clip shows how Krafton received an overwhelming amount of requests for the official logo reveal. After much anticipation, the developers finally delivered in the last few seconds of the video.

The new BGMI logo is very simple and is presented in white block letters, with “KRAFTON” written below. It is ensconced in a fine line that consists of the colors saffron and green as an ode to the Indian tri-coloured flag.

Krafton had previously released the logo in a dramatic video, showcased way back in May 2021. It spelled out the whole name of the title, ie. Battlegrounds Mobile India, instead of using its acronym, BGMI.

The previous logo also had a hint of the tri-coloured flag as “Battlegrounds” was written in saffron, “Mobile” had a white backdrop, and “India” was presented in green.

Format for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI is also gearing up for its first major tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Unfortunately, as per reports, the tournament got delayed because of the increasing number of hackers and cheaters. Krafton is desperately trying to bring this outbreak under control.

