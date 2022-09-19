"Krafton is working for a new server based in India": War Mania's CEO claims about BGMI's comeback

The CEO/Founder of War Mania, Hrishav Bhattacharjee, recently posted a story on his Instagram handle hinting at possible changes that might be seen in BGMI before its relaunch. He even mentioned a specific timeframe by which the game might be available for Indian gamers again.

It has been over a month since BGMI was delisted from the virtual stores of Apple and Google, leaving the entire gaming community disappointed. Hrishav's story has created a buzz amongst gamers eagerly awaiting the title's return.

War Mania CEO provides updates on how Krafton is making changes to bring back BGMI

Ever since the ban was imposed on Battlegrounds Mobile India by the Indian government, Hrishav Bhattacharjee has been active on social media, sharing useful information about the situation.

Through a recent Instagram story, Hrishav highlighted changes that might take place in the game for its return to the gaming market.

Hrishav wrote in his story that Krafton is "working for a new server which will be only based in India."

Snippet showing War Mania CEO's recent Instagram story (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on the story, the introduction of the new server will lead to changes in maps, themes, characters, and skins. This overhaul will definitely change the dynamics of the title.

He then went on to mention that BGMI fans will not receive the upcoming 2.2 update via in-game mode. This hints at the words of Classified YT, who also mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India users might have to wait until November to get their hands on the next update.

Hrishav then highlighted that the purchase of the in-game currency - Unknown Cash (UC) - will be restricted until the game re-appears on the Google Play Store and App Store.

He further stated that there is a high chance that the popular game might make its comeback by December 2022, adding that the servers are not changing to India-Malaysia.

Timestamp: 3:06

The War Mania honcho eventually went on to mention how Krafton's failure to relaunch the title on the virtual stores might lead to a lot of changes. He said that Krafton might remove the data transfer process, and all the player's in-game IDs would be reset to level 1, leading them to lose all cosmetics and achievements. Hrishav noted:

"If Krafton failed to relaunch the game they will just remove the data transfer part and you will all have to play from Level 1 ID with no skins and achievements."

He also communicated that if such a situation persists, the developers might add global matchmaking to BGMI.

It remains to be seen what actions Krafton will take to make BGMI re-appear on the Google Play Store and App Store as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far