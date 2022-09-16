"Maximum chances are there that the upcoming 2.2 update will not appear in BGMI": Classified YT express his thoughts on the release of 2.2 update

Renowned BGMI/PUBG Mobile YouTuber Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale recently uploaded a 12-minute long video to his popular YouTube channel where he provided leaks on the rewards of the new season and the new Royale Pass. In the video, he also spoke about the bleak chances of the 2.2 update appearing in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since Classified YT is known to have connections with Krafton authorities, his remarks have created a huge buzz in the gaming community.

Popular YouTuber Classified YT comments on the possibility of the 2.2 update's release in BGMI

In the video, the popular YouTuber was seen talking about the new tier rewards of Cycle 3 Season 8 as the Month 15 RP. However, during the nine-minute mark of the video, he shifted his focus and talked about his views on the release of the 2.2 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

He mentioned that the latest 2.2 update in PUBG Mobile started to roll out on September 13 and ended on September 15. However, he was doubtful about the update's release in BGMI.

He added that in his view, there is a maximum chance that the forthcoming 2.2 update might not appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those who are still playing the game (as the in-game servers are still working) will have to stay content by playing the existing themes and modes for at least the upcoming two months.

His exact words were:

Maximum chances are there that the upcoming 2.2 update will not appear in BGMI. Players will be able to experience features already existing in the game for the next two months. One update will be skipped.

Although he was skeptical about the release of the upcoming Cycle 3 Season 8 and the Month 15 Royale Pass, he said that the new M15 RP can be introduced in BGMI in-game updates.

He said:

There are chances that the upcoming Royale Pass may be pushed via an in-game update.

He then went on to urge his fans to remain positive and hope for the best.

Providing assurances about the game's return, he mentioned that he was sure that the game would make a return to the Google Play Store as well as on the App Store, but was unsure about the date of its return.

It remains to be seen when the migration of servers will be completed and Krafton will settle things with MEITY, which will lead to the game's comeback in the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far