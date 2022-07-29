Loco shatters records with 100 million viewership during BGMI Masters Series 2022

BGMI Masters Series 2022 has been a euphoric success considering just how many viewers were there on the digital platform. The game's popularity has been on a constant rise since Krafton released the client.

The title's popularity has seen the game become a favorite pick for competitive esports, with plenty of talent trying to make it big. The Masters Series 2022 provided an excellent opportunity to many such players. Additionally, it also garnered more than 100 million live viewers who watched the mega event live on Loco.

Loco has taken BGMI to new heights as one of the most popular titles in the Indian market and has reached great pinnacles regarding esports.

As a company, Loco has consistently strived towards increasing the avenue for esports in the world's largest democracy. They have added a feather to their cap with the recently organized tournament that made some significant strives.

Loco takes BGMI Masters Series 2022 to new heights with record-breaking numbers

BGMI Masters Series 2022 has been a month-long extravaganza that started on June 24. Many teams battled hard for a grand prize pool of INR 1.5 crores, which resulted in one winner on July 17.

There was no shortage of action, and the final was a befitting one. At the end, Mumbai-based Global Esports were crowned the champions as they beat Orangutan Gaming to the title. The winners took home a prestigious trophy, a winning cheque of INR 25 lakhs, and a brand new Hyundai Venue.

GosugamersIndia @gosugamersindia The BGMI MASTERS SERIES 2022 trophy and a sizeable prize pool of ₹ 25,00,000 went to Global Esports. They finished with 100 finishes and 201 total points thanks to their excellent performance in the competition.

That's not all, as Loco provided a one-of-its-kind experience when it came to watching the event live. Several innovations made the tournament exciting to watch on the platform. Fans had the benefit of a live scorecard for the first time, which allowed them to be informed of every moment.

However, what truly made BGMI Masters Series 2022 come to life was the brilliant camera work that allowed fans to seamlessly watch the action from all over the country.

Wasif Ahmed @wasifahd_ The BGMI Masters Series won't just be shown on TV but will also be livestreamed on Loco and Glance.



Interesting decision to do so. Will definitely raise the value of the IP by bringing in much more viewers, but will drastically reduce the number of people who will watch on TV. The BGMI Masters Series won't just be shown on TV but will also be livestreamed on Loco and Glance. Interesting decision to do so. Will definitely raise the value of the IP by bringing in much more viewers, but will drastically reduce the number of people who will watch on TV.

Founders Anirudh Pandita & Ashwin Suresh had the following words to say about the recent event's massive success, and the future of esports in the country:

"Esports is now the second biggest sport in the country and we saw incredible interest levels from across the length and breadth of the country. This tournament is one of the most prestigious on the esports calendar and the participating teams put up a memorable display."

They also spooke about special features that the platform ahd brought about, and revealed that they have more high-tier content in the works:

"Loco provided an unmatched digital experience for users by providing interactive tools and memorable watch parties, which set new standards for how sports content can be experienced. We have an exciting roadmap of new interactive features as well as blockbuster esports content that will continue to raise the bar for gaming entertainment!"

Both Loco and BGMI have grown massively, with the former having plans for the near future. The platform is also showcasing its talent via at the FIFAe series that is being held on a global scale.

